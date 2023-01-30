'Potential to accelerate': BP trims oil and gas demand outlook, as renewables investment soars

Oil and gas giant cuts projected global oil and gas demand for 2035 by around five per cent, but warns some continued investment in new fossil fuel projects still required
BP has today published its annual Energy Outlook, trimming projected oil and gas demand for the next decade in response to the surge in clean energy investment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial