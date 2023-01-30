Centrica pens hydrogen-ready CHP deal with German tech firm

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Centrica Business Solutions
Image:

Credit: Centrica Business Solutions

Centrica Business Solutions has agreed to deliver hydrogen-ready combined heat and power systems across Europe with German manufacturer 2G Energy AG

Centrica has announced a deal to provide customers with hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) systems from manufacturer 2G Energy AG, which could one day run on the zero emission gas. Under...

