'Constant energy source beneath our feet': Pioneering geothermal power plant opens in Cornwall

United Downs power plant in Cornwall is the first in the UK to generate electricity from subsurface heat and produce lithium for use in car batteries
A pioneering new geothermal power station was switched on in Cornwall today and is now set to provide enough electricity to power 10,000 homes while producing enough lithium for 250,000 electric vehicle...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis