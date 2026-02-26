Smart home energy appliances need a smart market

Smart appliances can and should be smart by default, enabling consumers to benefit from their devices without having to actively manage them, writes Murat Omercik from ADE: Demand

The introduction of the Smart Secure Electricity Systems (SSES) Phase 1 Energy Smart Appliances (ESA) regulations is a significant step forward in the UK's journey towards a smarter, more flexible energy...

Energy

ONS: UK's low carbon and clean energy sectors generate record revenues of £77bn in 2024


ONS: UK's low carbon and clean energy sectors generate record revenues of £77bn in 2024

Impressive growth in turnover and employment continues across the UK's low carbon and renewable energy industries, latest Office for National Statistics data confirms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 February 2026 • 6 min read
Energy price cap to fall seven per cent saving average household £117 a year


Energy price cap to fall seven per cent saving average household £117 a year

Domestic bills down by more than £200 on a year ago, but analysts warn consumers remain exposed to volatile fossil fuel markets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 February 2026 • 4 min read
Oil giants record $467bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine


Oil giants record $467bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Shell, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies saw collective profits jump by 125 per cent following Russia's invasion, according to a new investigation from Global Witness

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 February 2026 • 4 min read