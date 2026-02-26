Smart home energy appliances need a smart market

Smart appliances can and should be smart by default, enabling consumers to benefit from their devices without having to actively manage them, writes Murat Omercik from ADE: Demand
The introduction of the Smart Secure Electricity Systems (SSES) Phase 1 Energy Smart Appliances (ESA) regulations is a significant step forward in the UK's journey towards a smarter, more flexible energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis