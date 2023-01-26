Time for a new Department for Climate, Energy and Transport

Zenobe's James Basden makes the case for a single ministry charged with decarbonising energy and transport systems, arguing the UK's current governance structure is hindering progress
If you read this publication, you already know the successes and the challenges associated with the UK's energy transition. Hurray! Half our power from wind this month - but for a half hour period. We...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial