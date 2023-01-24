Report: Community-led tree planting key to curbing 'rural backlash' against nature-recovery projects

Community-led tree planting projects could play a vital role in tackling the interlinked climate and biodiversity crises, while also helping avert a potential "rural backlash" over the land-use changes required to restore nature, according to Green Alliance.

A study published today by the environment think tank makes the case for nature restoration projects to be led by communities, in order to secure critical local support for woodland creation, peatland restoration, rewilding, and other efforts that sould see more land used for nature-based climate solutions.

The government has set a target for 7,500 hectares of new trees to be planted in England each year, but has faced criticism from MPs and environmental campaigners for repeatedly failing to deliver on its targets.

However, Green Alliance estimates just 210 community-led tree planting projects - each around at least 12 hectares in size - would be enough to deliver at least a third of the national annual goal.

The think tank is therefore calling on the government to provide more support, policies, and funding to help local communities secure land for tree planting and woodland creation.

Commercial and government investment in tree planting and peatland restoration projects have the potential to help create new jobs for local people, expand access to green spaces, improve air quality, and reduce flood risks, it argues.

The government has begun rolling out its Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMs) aimed at incentivising farmers and land managers to restore nature and cut emissions. That comes in addition to the government's ambitions of attracting £1bn a year of private investment to support nature's recovery in England by 2030.

However, the Green Alliance report warns that unless potential concerns among local people about the changing use of land in their areas are addressed, it risks heightening opposition to new nature projects and blocking much-needed green investment in the sector.

It therefore emphasises the need for commercial and government projects to engage local communities in nature-based project proposals, which the report argues could help people feel more included in decisions, while also enabling them to potentially benefit materially from changes to land-use. Community-led tree planting projects can also benefit from local knowledge and new sources of investment, it adds.

The report cites several successful examples of small-scale, community-led projects that are already underway. These include Avon Needs Trees, a charity in the South West of England responsible for two community woodlands of five and 14-hectares each, in addition to the 12-hectare Long Lands Common project near Harrogate in Yorkshire.

"People are concerned about climate change and nature's decline and are looking for ways to help," said Jim Elliott, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance. "A small amount of government funding to help communities come together and take action locally could awaken a sleeping army of volunteers to help restore our natural environment and cut emissions."