Hospitality giant Sodexo slashes emissions by a third

Sodexo UK and Ireland has slashed its greenhouse gas emissions by a third over the past five years, with the hospitality giant highlighting progress in cutting food waste, ramping up its use of renewable energy, expanding its fleet of electric vehicles, and making a raft of changes to its organisational structures and data collection.

The firm yesterday announced a reduction of emissions across its core business, energy use, and wider value chain by 33 per cent overall against its 2017 baseline year, following the implementation of a "continuous improvement strategy" to improve its climate impact. The results across its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions equate to a 300,000-tonnes reduction in CO2 over the time period, it estimated.

Claire Atkins Morris, director of corporate responsibility at Sodexo UK & Ireland, welcomed the news, but acknowledged that there is still a way to go to deliver on its long term decarbonisation goals.

Sodexo has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, having brought forward its initial goal by five years. Last year the firm had its climate plans approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which include a goal to reduce its Scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent between 2017 and 2030.

"It is not about mitigation, it's about adaptation," said Morris. "Organisations need to consider how they do business to be able to meet their commitments and make an impact."

As part of Sodexo's climate strategy, the firm said it reviewed its 2017 baseline - as recommended by the SBTi - in order to glean a more accurate picture of its carbon footprint.

Sodexo said its revised total baseline figure was 928,160 tonnes of CO2e per year, a figure it has since reduced by a third.

Having implemented a number of decarbonisation measures and projects during the period, the company claims it is now on track to achieve net zero by 2040.

Such efforts including committing to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity use globally by 2025 at its directly controlled sites. Over the past financial year, 92 per cent of Sodexo's electricity came from renewable sources, it added.

In November 2021, it also launched a 100 per cent hybrid and electric vehicle company car policy across the UK, and all of the firm's diesel and petrol cars have been replaced with electric and hybrid alternatives in the country, it said.

The company also claims to have made progress towards its goal of cutting food waste by 50 per cent by 2025.

Meanwhile, Sodexo carried out a net zero survey of its supply chain in order to better understand the climate strategies and progress of its key suppliers, and to inform its wider net zero supply chain engagement strategy, it said. The company found that while emissions dipped, as expected, during various pandemic-driven lockdowns, they then rose again slightly at the beginning of 2021.

It also found that the energy used on client sites to deliver its services, supply chain, and employee commuting were where the majority of its emissions were generated.

"Net zero is a collective task, for which we are all responsible," said Sodexo UK and Ireland chief executive Sean Haley. "It is this combined effort that enables us to live up to our social impact commitments and make a positive contribution to the communities in which we live, work, and serve."