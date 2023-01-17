Eaton and BNP Paribas team up for corporate clean tech financing push

EXCLUSIVE: New joint venture aims to help business owners accelerate their clean energy transition while preserving cashflow

Power management technology specialist Eaton has joined forces with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to offer business and property owners a new tailored finance solution designed to help them deploy a range of energy-saving technologies, BusinessGreen can reveal.

The companies said that the new finance offer will provide businesses with access to a range of clean energy technologies and infrastructure solutions that can help slash soaring energy bills, as well as access to Eaton's global service network. The projects are then funded through predictable fixed payments.

The companies said the approach could be harnessed to deliver technologies such as energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and EV charging infrastructure with no upfront cost. Such technologies promise to deliver significant energy bill savings at a time when firms are expecting to see their energy costs rise again from this April when the government rolls back the level of financial support it is offering through its energy bills support package.

Andreea Laplace, strategic financing and venture business development director at Eaton, said that by taking "an integrated approach to the energy transition" that includes both finance and new technologies "businesses will reap additional cost-savings and reduce their carbon footprint". 

Eaton also offers property and business owners a solution called Buildings as a Grid, which helps companies transform their buildings into energy hubs through a combination of EV charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, renewable energy generation, and building and grid management software.

The solution is accompanied by the company's EnergyAware UPS platform, which combines UPS technology with advanced energy storage functions that allows firms to both protect valuable equipment from power disturbances and leverage energy storage systems to reduce operating costs or earn money by participating in the energy market.

"The financial solution we are offering with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions gives customers access to energy transition technologies affordably, helping them to conserve cash while at the same time making a positive environmental impact," Laplace added.

Pascale Favre, head of the Technology Lifecycle Solutions business line at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, also hailed the new partnership as a means for more firms to deploy clean technologies that can reduce their energy bills and emissions.

"Eaton's approach is in line with our aim to support our clients' transition with our Group strategic plan: Growth, Technology, Sustainability 2025," he said. "This is why we are looking forward to accompanying Eaton and its customers in deploying sustainable infrastructure and equipment." 

The finance programme is available now in France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, and the UK, with Eaton adding that it has further European expansion planned for later in 2023.

