Government mandates smart EV charge point roll out

From this July, all charge points sold to private buyers will have to have smart functionality that can enable drivers to optimise the times they charge and sell power back to the grid, the government has announced.

A new Electric Vehicle Smart Charging Action Plan, published by the government and energy regulator Ofgem this morning sets out how Ministers intend to encourage more electric vehicle (EV) drivers to 'smart charge' their cars, so the practice becomes the norm for long-duration charging at home and work by 2025.

Smart charging enables drivers to charge their EV at times when demand for electricity is lower and energy is cheaper, alleviating pressure on the grid in times of high demand and curbing the cost of running an EV for owners. The most advanced form of smart charging, known as 'vehicle to everything' or V2X technology, can also enable drivers to release energy stored within an EV battery to other devices in their home or sell it back to the grid at times of high demand, further reducing bills and pressure on the grid.

The government estimates that drivers would be able to slash their energy bills by several hundred pounds each year if they adopt smart charging, with "high mileage" drivers set to save up to £1,000 a year by optimising their charge times.

The approach can also curb carbon emissions and bolster energy security by reducing the need to fire up back up fossil fuel power plants during periods of lower renewables output.

The government emphasised that even citizens without cars would benefit from smart charging. "The roll out of intelligent and automated smart charging will deliver a win-win situation for all consumers. Reduced electricity system costs will lower prices for everyone, motorists will pay less for charging their electric vehicle, and the electricity powering electric vehicles will be cleaner and greener."

In addition to regulating that all new charge points sold to private buyers would need smart functionality by July 2022, the governments said it would improve publicly available information and evidence on smart charging; support the implementation of robust customer service standards; and ensure private charge points are secure and compatible with the latest energy innovations.

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said the government wanted to make smart charging easier for EV drivers, regardless of whether they charged their cars using public charge points or at home.

"To do that we need to build new network infrastructure at pace, using the latest available technologies," he said. "Today's plan sets out how we will work with Ofgem and industry to kickstart the market for smart charging, which we are backing it up with £16m in innovation funding. This will let people take control of their energy usage, in the most convenient and low-cost way."

The government has backed up its announcement by unlocking £16m in funding from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for smart charging technologies, including a street lamp post which aims to enable motorists to access smart charging on the move and a tool that aims to monitor and advise best approaches to maximise EV battery life and financial returns using smart charging.

The move is part of a wider push from the government to deliver a "smart and secure electricity system" that can unlock the benefit of smart, flexible energy, and enhance its cybersecurity.

It also comes as the government faces continued criticism over the UK's public chargepoint roll out, with industry groups warning the charging network is struggling to keep pace with the soaring demand that has resulted from faster than anticipated consumuer adoption of EVs.