NextEnergy Capital launches fifth solar investment fund

Solar and battery storage investment firm said the new fund would primarily invest in solar and energy storage assets in OECD countries

NextEnergy Capital has launched a new international solar fund, the London-based investment manager's fifth targeting the sector, it announced yesterday.

The company said it was targeting capital commitments of $1.5bn with a $2bn ceiling through NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), which it said would be a ten-year, closed-ended fund classified under Article 9 of the EU's sustainable financial disclosure regulations.

NPV ESG is aiming for mid-double-digit returns from the solar PV infrastructure asset class, and will primarily invest in OECD solar assets and "adjacent technologies" such as energy storage, according to NextEnergy Capital.

The firm said its aim was to support enough solar and clean technology assets through the fund to power the equivalent of up to 746,000 households per year, which it estimated would help avoid an estimated fossil fuel consumption of up to 145.4 million cubic metres of fossil gas per year. 

Shane Swords, capital managing director and head of investor relations at the company, said the launch follows "significant research into investor interest and the market opportunity".

"There is significant demand and necessity for further solar deployment globally driven by climate change requirements and individual government targets," he said. 

The firm has invested in around 350 utility-scale solar assets since 2008, and said it had already identified a 13GW pipeline of renewable energy projects for NPV ESG.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and founding partner of NextEnergy Group, said the company was in a "very strong position to attract significant investment into NPV ESG, given the success across its predecessor funds and the additional value we provide through our unique expertise across the entire solar value chain".

"There is a continued and clear priority to address climate change through the drive and deployment of international solar and energy storage, reduce power prices and increase energy security and independence, and we intend to continue making a significant contribution to these objectives via NPV ESG," he added.

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.

