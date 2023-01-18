NextEnergy Capital launches fifth solar investment fund

NextEnergy Capital has launched a new international solar fund, the London-based investment manager's fifth targeting the sector, it announced yesterday.

The company said it was targeting capital commitments of $1.5bn with a $2bn ceiling through NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), which it said would be a ten-year, closed-ended fund classified under Article 9 of the EU's sustainable financial disclosure regulations.

NPV ESG is aiming for mid-double-digit returns from the solar PV infrastructure asset class, and will primarily invest in OECD solar assets and "adjacent technologies" such as energy storage, according to NextEnergy Capital.

The firm said its aim was to support enough solar and clean technology assets through the fund to power the equivalent of up to 746,000 households per year, which it estimated would help avoid an estimated fossil fuel consumption of up to 145.4 million cubic metres of fossil gas per year.