Octopus Energy enters domestic solar installation market

Octopus Energy has continued to step up its expansion plans today, with the announcement it is entering the domestic solar installation as part of plans to help customers save up to 90 per cent on their electricity bills.

The energy provider announced its engineering arm, Octopus Energy Services, will now install solar panels alongside its existing offering of electric car chargers, air-source heat pumps, and smart meters.

"Given the success we have had in scaling and installing huge swathes of smart, green home energy tech, we are champing at the bit to begin installing the last piece of the puzzle, solar photovoltaic," said John Szymik, chief executive at Octopus Energy Services. "If more homes in the UK produce clean, green solar energy, we will be able to accelerate the energy transition and bring down system prices for everybody by lowering system costs."

Octopus Energy said it now plans to complete 5,000 installations this year. The new service is initially launching in the Midlands and the South, with a view to expanding nationwide later this year.

In addition to the new bespoke solar panel installation service, Octopus Energy customers will also be offered access to a range of solar batteries that aim to allow customers to store the green energy they produce and sell it back to the grid.

Customers will have access to both the Agile Outgoing and Fixed Outgoing energy tariffs, which pay households for the power they export to the grid.

The Agile Outgoing tariff links a customer's payments to wholesale energy prices that day and according to Octopus is "the best value export tariff on the market" with customers on the tariff paid 34p/kWh on average between September 2021 and September 2022, with payments going up to £1.29/kWh in the last year.

Octopus added that the Fixed Outgoing tariff pays the best fixed rate export prices in the country, where customers are paid 15p/kWh exported back to the grid - which the company said was three times more than any other UK energy supplier.

Octopus has estimated that customers with solar panels and battery storage systems who choose the Agile Outgoing tariff could save as much as 90 per cent on their electricity bills when compared to a customer on a standard variable tariff.

With its new solar installation service added to its renewable offering, Octopus said that eligible properties that install solar photovoltaic (PV), a solar battery, and a heat pump could become 'Zero Bills' properties.

'Zero Bills' is an Octopus certification that results in homeowners not paying a single energy bill. The approach was trialled through a pilot project with developer Ilke Homes in Essex, where 22 eligible homes were sold with the option of the becoming 'Zero Bills' properties. Octopus said it aims to increase the number of 'Zero Bill homes to 10,000 by 2030.