From hunting vampires to green office refurbs: How can firms adapt to scaled back energy bill support?

clock • 13 min read
From hunting vampires to green office refurbs: How can firms adapt to scaled back energy bill support?

With Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week confirming financial support to help businesses with their energy bills is set to halve, BusinessGreen explores how businesses can proactively cut their consumption

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme is already on its way out. Launched in October, the scheme promised to cap the unit cost of gas and electricity for businesses until the end of March as the government rushed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050

'Vin tin': Waitrose cans small wine bottles in 'UK first'

Most read
01

UK's grid battery sector set to for 550MW boost

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards

10 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Watershed moment? Government confirms plan for mandatory sustainable drainage systems

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

'A North Sea energy sector focused on renewables': Scottish Government plots 'just transition' for oil and gas

11 January 2023 • 7 min read
05

Climate change and La Niña drive global natural disaster losses to $270bn in 2022

10 January 2023 • 3 min read

More on Efficiency

Credit: iStock
Efficiency

Out of their depth: 94 per cent of Brits underestimate daily water use

Water UK has today launched its first ever water saving campaign during the winter months, as a new report reveals the public has little idea of how much water they use

Stuart Stone
clock 11 January 2023 • 3 min read
Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards
Efficiency

Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards

Plans to ban sale of inefficient bulbs promises to deliver significant cost and carbon savings for households and businesses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 January 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Efficiency

'Home insulation alone is not a magic bullet': Why behaviour change is critical to cutting UK energy use

Growing mountain of evidence underscores huge importance of attaching energy saving awareness campaigns to rollout of measures such as insulation and heat pumps

Amber Rolt
clock 03 January 2023 • 10 min read