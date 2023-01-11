Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050

Industries driving the transition to net zero emissions could be worth $10.3tr to the global economy - or 5.2 per cent of worldwide GDP - by 2050, according to new analysis by sustainable development consultancy Arup and economics advisory firm Oxford Economics.

The report, titled The Global Green Economy: Understanding and Capturing the Opportunity, revealed that while climate change impacts threaten to result in astronomical financial costs, a successfully coordinated drive to deliver a green low carbon economy could also deliver huge economic rewards.

"Just as climate action is urgently required to limit the extent of environmental damage, the economic opportunities implied by the green transition are urgent, too," said James Lambert, director of economic consulting for Asia at Oxford Economics.

Lambert explained that the $10.3tr of projected growth from the green economy would come from two main areas. "The first is $4tr of value captured directly by those enterprises developing and producing the green goods and services we have identified," he said. "But this is greatly amplified by the $6.3tr coming from the wider supply chains of those industries."

The report identified numerous "pillars of opportunity" to emerge from the transition to a zero carbon economy. But Lambert highlighted how two main planks are set to dominate the green economy with renewable power generation and electric vehicles manufacturing, expected to account for $5.3tr and $3.3tr of growth, respectively.

The report predicts that the disruption caused by the switch to clean energy will create competitive, cross-sector opportunities, with new green markets for carbon-neutral goods and services driven by electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable power generation, clean energy equipment manufacturing, renewable fuels, and green finance.

Moreover, the report suggests the green transition will yield signifcant productivity gains when compared to "a world in which climate change has been left unchecked, or poorly tackled".

Oxford Economics outlined that a failure to act to tackle rising emissions could dent global GDP by around five per cent by 2050, adding that the cost of weather-related interruptions to economic activity reached $233bn in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly in coming years unless urgent steps are taken to accelerate the net zero transition.

"This report shows the green transition is not a burden on the global economy, but a substantial opportunity to bring about a greater and more inclusive prosperity," said Arup global strategy skills leader Brice Richard.