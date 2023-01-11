Out of their depth: 94 per cent of Brits underestimate daily water use

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Water UK has today launched its first ever water saving campaign during the winter months, as a new report reveals the public has little idea of how much water they use

The body representing the UK water industry has urged Brits to become more "water savvy", after a major new survey found 94 per cent of people lack clarity over how much water they use each day.

Two-thirds of those quizzed by Water UK guessed their household used less than 69 litres of water per day - the equivalent of a five-minute shower - while more than a fifth, 21 per cent, believed their household consumed 19 litres or less, just enough to flush a toilet twice.

In fact, Brits use an average of 152 litres of water per day - a figure that has been on the rise since the pandemic as people spend more time at home.

Public perception of how much water is wasted through leaks also proved hugely wide of the mark, with 61 per cent estimating that a faulty toilet flush wastes less than 50 litres daily versus actual figures of between 215 and 400 litres per day - wastage that costs households hundreds of pounds a year if left unfixed.

Moreover, the research found that less than a third of respondents recognise the importance of saving water during the winter, versus 80 per cent who said it was important during summer.

The findings come as Water UK today took the unprecedented move of launching its Water's Worth Saving during the winter.

Despite colder and wetter winter conditions, record-breaking weather last summer left reservoir stocks in England at their lowest ever levels. While recent rain has partially replenished stocks, parts of the country remain at risk of severe drought again this summer if dry conditions return.

As such, using water carefully at home year-round has been floated by Water UK as a means of reducing the risk of a wave of hose pipe bans and other restrictions this summer, while also cutting bills and reducing carbon emissions.

As such, Brits are being challenged to take four-minute showers to save around 50 litres of hot water and turn off taps while brushing their teeth to conserve up to 24 litres per day.

"With last summer's heatwave now a distant memory, it's more important than ever to show the public the value of saving water this winter for the sunnier days ahead - if we don't act now to reduce our water usage, we could be paying for it later in the year," said Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK.

"Everyone has a part to play in reducing our water consumption, and our survey results show that people have no idea just how much water they are actually using. That's why we're running our Water's Worth Saving campaign this winter, providing the public with advice and simple tips to help save water and safeguard the environment all year round."

Water UK's announcement comes amid a deluge of ambitious pledges from water companies to tap into new technologies and innovation to halve leakage by 2050.

However, the sector is also under intense pressure from regulators and the public to crack down on leaks and improve its environmental performance.

A number of water companies were ordered to return £150m to customers last autumn after failing to meet pollution, biodiversity, sewer flooding, and continuity of supply targets.

Ofwat, the water sector regulator for England and Wales, announced financial penalties for 11 firms which failed to meet shared and individual targets set out at the sector's last price review, in 2019.

Additionally, the government's Storm Overflows Discharge Plan published in August mandated the water sector to deliver its largest ever environmental infrastructure investment, a collective £56bn, to tackle sewage spills and improving environmental practices over the next 25 years.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

From hunting vampires to green office refurbs: How can firms adapt to scaled back energy bill support?

Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050

Most read
01

UK's grid battery sector set to for 550MW boost

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A North Sea energy sector focused on renewables': Scottish Government plots 'just transition' for oil and gas

11 January 2023 • 7 min read
03

Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards

10 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy enters domestic solar installation market

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Vin tin': Waitrose cans small wine bottles in 'UK first'

11 January 2023 • 2 min read

More on Efficiency

From hunting vampires to green office refurbs: How can firms adapt to scaled back energy bill support?
Efficiency

From hunting vampires to green office refurbs: How can firms adapt to scaled back energy bill support?

With Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week confirming financial support to help businesses with their energy bills is set to halve, BusinessGreen explores how businesses can proactively cut their consumption

Stuart Stone
clock 11 January 2023 • 13 min read
Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards
Efficiency

Bright idea: Government plans to flick switch on stronger lighting energy efficiency standards

Plans to ban sale of inefficient bulbs promises to deliver significant cost and carbon savings for households and businesses

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 January 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Efficiency

'Home insulation alone is not a magic bullet': Why behaviour change is critical to cutting UK energy use

Growing mountain of evidence underscores huge importance of attaching energy saving awareness campaigns to rollout of measures such as insulation and heat pumps

Amber Rolt
clock 03 January 2023 • 10 min read