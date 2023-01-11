'Vin tin': Waitrose cans small wine bottles in 'UK first'

Waitrose has announced it is to replace the majority of its small wine bottles with aluminium cans in a bid to curb the carbon footprint of its packaging.

The move, which is a UK first for the retail sector, will cover all small formats sold in Waitrose's 331 stores across England, Scotland, Wales, and the Channel Islands with the exception of Champagne, Prosecco, Cava, and Rioja where appellation restrictions mean the wine has to be sold in bottles.

Waitrose's new canned range will include pours from wine brands Most Wanted, When in Rome, JP Chenet, Hardy's, Tiki Ridge, Mirabeau, IGO Organic, and The Uncommon.

Waitrose customers purchased nearly three million small bottles of wine across both still and sparkling categories last year and as such the move is expected to save more than 300 tonnes of glass packaging. With aluminium boasting a lower carbon footprint than glass and proving less energy intensive to recycle, the approach is also expected to deliver significant emissions savings.

"We're delighted to pioneer this move and make reducing waste even easier for our customers," Barry Dick, beer, wine and spirit bulk sourcing manager at Waitrose said. "Aluminium cans weigh significantly less than glass and create less than half the amount of CO2 than the equivalent single-use glass bottle, cans can also be recycled an infinite number of times."

He added that the move was likely to prove popular with customers. "We know that more people are buying their drinks in canned formats from cocktails on the go to craft beer which is why making this shift in our wine category makes so much sense," he said. "Picking up a can of wine is a great way to enjoy wine in moderation, especially if you're heading to a picnic or a social occasion, it also enables customers to try a new variety without worrying about wastage or cost.

"We hope the move will encourage suppliers to continue to develop a diverse and exciting range of wines in cans."

The announcement is the latest in a series of sustainability measures from Waitrose, which shared the title of the UK's "greenest supermarket" with Lidl last year.

For example, Waitrose replaced blue, green, and red milk bottle caps with clear alternatives that are easier to recycle in June - a measure it forecast would increase the availability of recycled plastic (rHDPE) on the market by 1,560 tonnes.

The retailer followed this by removing 'best before' dates on more than 500 products, from citrus fruits and salad items to vegetables and indoor plants, in a bid to tackle food waste in August, before pledging to ditch gas boilers at its more than 300 stores in favour of heat pumps in November.