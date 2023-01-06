Arise, Sir Alok: A green guide to the New Years Honours List 2023

BusinessGreen provides an all-you-need-to-know breakdown of the individuals awarded gongs for services to the environment, clean innovation, net zero, and sustainability
COP26 President Alok Sharma, biodiversity economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, and WWF UK boss Tanya Steele were among the sizeable cohort of individuals working on environmental and climate issues to be recognised...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial