'It All Adds Up': Government launches energy saving campaign

The government will today formally launch its long-awaited energy saving public information campaign, offering people advice on how to reduce energy use in the home and undertake energy efficiency improvements.

The £18m campaign, titled 'It All Adds Up', will focus on no or very low-cost actions that households can take to reduce their energy use and bills this winter. However, it will also feature advice on longer term measures households can take to improve their energy efficiency in the months and years ahead.

The campaign will initially be launched on a new government website, before then being accompanied by print and online ads. A TV and radio ad campaign is also expected in the coming weeks.

The campaign's advice will include information on how reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C could save the average home around £100 a year and how turning off appliances at the plug can save a further £70 a year. It will also advise people to install low cost measures such as draught excluders that can save around £60 a year.

"No-one is immune to rising energy bills this winter, so it's in everyone's interest to use every trick in the book to use less energy while keeping homes warm and staying safe," said Business Secretary Grant Shapps. "For very little or no cost, you can save pounds. It all adds up, so I urge people to take note of the advice in this new campaign and follow the easy steps to cut your fuel bills."

The government said the campaign would also highlight the savings on offer from longer-term energy efficiency upgrades, such as installing loft and wall insulation or fitting double glazing, and will provide information on some of the grant schemes available to help some households undertake such work.

The campaign is likely to be welcomed by business and environmental groups, which have spent months urging the government to directly call on households and businesses to take steps to curb energy use.

The campaign is also expected to deliver savings for the Treasury, which is currently subsidising energy for households and businesses to the tune of billions of pounds, and is reportedly considering extending the energy price freeze scheme for businesses beyond the Spring amidst warnings rising energy bills could yet trigger a string of bankruptcies.

The government has faced fierce criticism over its failure to introduce a more ambitious energy saving and energy efficiency campaign, with two separate reports this week highlighting the lack of progress on energy efficiency policies over the past year.

However, the government insisted it is ramping up measures to deliver on its new target to cut energy use 15 per cent by 2030, including through £6bn of new funding for energy efficiency programmes from 2025 and the formation of a new energy efficiency taskforce.

The UK's campaign comes after months of similar initiatives across much of the continent, which have been credited with driving down demand for gas and helping to bolster energy security at a time when Russia is looking to weaponise energy supplies.

A new analysis this week from Imperial College London commissioned by energy giant Drax provided evidence of how the UK government's inaction appears to have had a tangible impact on UK gas demand compared to that of its European peers.

The report revealed how despite soaring fossil gas prices the UK's gas reduction year-on-year was outpaced by Germany, France, Italy, and Spain - with demand for gas actually rising in Britain in September compared to previous years.

In recent months, Germany's demand for gas has been down by between 15 and 40 per cent compared to last year's levels, as the government has enacted a sweeping energy saving and clean energy programme. France, Italy, and Spain have all similarly managed to push gas demand down by more than 10 per cent throughout the summer and autumn.

In contrast, UK gas demand was down only fractionally, with much of the reduction attributed to a relatively warm autumn. The report calculated that from September through to end of November, Britain's gas demand was just 0.3 per cent lower than would have been expected pre-energy crisis, when accounting for weather anomalies.

"The UK is an outlier on the world stage, showing no signs of reducing its appetite for gas during a time of dramatically higher prices," said Dr Iain Staffell of Imperial College London, and lead author of the quarterly Drax Electric Insights report. "If temperatures continue to drop during the festive season, managing the energy crisis will be both more difficult and expensive unless people and businesses break their addiction to gas. Turning the thermostat down by just 1C would save households up to £200 a year on their energy bills and save the UK from importing 50TWh of natural gas over the winter - cutting the cost of the government's Energy Price Guarantee by £3bn."