'No ambition at all': Defra accused of watering down new nature targets

The UK population of red squirrels once stood at a high of 3.5 million, but is now less than 140,000 | Credit: iStock

The government has today unveiled its hotly-anticipated suite of legally-binding environmental targets for England, confirming a sweeping package of goals to reverse species loss, increase tree cover, reduce waste, and tackle air and water pollution over the next two decades.

The 13 goals confirmed today are trained on a range of target dates from the late 2030s through to 2042, and are intended to align with both the government's Environment Act ambition to improve the state of the land and sea environment and the UK's legally-binding net zero commitments.

However, the targets faced immediate backlash from environmental groups, which argued the level of ambition contained in the targets was hugely underwhelming and was unlikely to deliver on the overarching goal to reverse the declining state of England's natural world by 2030.

Several of the goals - most notably on tree planting and water pollution - have been watered down compared to the targets proposed by the government in its consultation this summer, despite calls from hundreds of respondents for Ministers to adopt more ambitious and stretching targets.

The target to increase tree and woodland cover to 16.5 per cent of England by 2050 has been cut back by a percentage point compared to previous proposals, while target dates for tackling water pollution have been pushed back by a year.

While many of the goals remain unchanged from those set out in the previous consultation, green groups' concerns that the targets were not ambitious enough to tackle the scale of the nature crisis appear to have fallen on deaf ears in Defra.

However, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey, who announced the new goals today at the critical COP15 UN biodiversity summit currently taking place in Montreal, insisted the targets were "ambitious" and would be "challenging to achieve".

"We are committed to leaving our natural world in a better state for future generations, and today we are laying the foundations that will help deliver on this commitment," she said. "These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve - but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment, as well as help tackle climate change."

Among targets confirmed today, the government is aiming to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030 and to then increase it by at least 10 per cent by 2042, and to restore or create more than 500,000 hectares of wildlife-rich habitat outside protected sites by 2042.

It is also aiming to halve the length of rivers polluted by harmful metals from abandoned mines, reduce public water use, cut farming pollution of water, halve household waste, and reduce the public's exposure to harmful fine particle pollution over the next two decades.

The government is due to set out interim goals and its plan for meeting the targets before the end of January, with green watchdog the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) tasked with holding Ministers to account on their progress against the goals.

In its response to the consultation on the targets released today, the government said it had "considered if proposed changes to the targets' level of ambition were capable of being achieved", but that it was critical the final goals were both ambitious as well as realistic.

"Whilst we want targets to be stretching, there is a need for them to be achievable," the documents state. "We believe that the final suite of targets is stretching and will deliver what we need to improve the state of nature and the environment in our country."

Confirmation of the targets comes after the government controversially missed an October deadline to announce the goals as required under the Environment Act. Ministers argued more time was needed to consider a large number or responses to the original consultation on the proposed targets, but green groups accused the government of a "dereliction of duty" over the delays.

The failure to meet the deadline prompted a coalition of green and health groups to lodge a formal complaint with the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) watchdog, accusing the government of being in breach of the law.

The belated confirmation of targets that have been watered down compared to the goals originally proposed by the government in its consultation is likely to do little to alleviate environmental groups' concerns that the UK is already off track to meet its overarching climate and environmental goals.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSP, slammed the new targets, accusing Defra of setting long-term targets for species abundance that "lack not only ambition but an understanding of the jeopardy of the situation that we are facing".

"The Environment Act should be aiming to keep common species, like Song Thrushes, common and protect our most threatened wildlife, like Turtle Doves, from extinction," she said. "This is what our government has repeatedly stated this world-leading piece of legislation would deliver, but action has once again failed to meet the rhetoric. For our much-loved protected areas things are even worse. There appears to be no ambition at all and a complete lack of a binding target to restore these vitally important places to the state that they need to be in to deliver for nature and for people."

Charles Watson, chairman at campaign group River Action, was similarly unimpressed. "We are appalled at the government's lack of ambition for our rivers," he said. "This not just morally wrong but also a political misstep given the public outcry about the state of our rivers. Once again, agricultural pollution is not being taken as a serious problem and the lack of an overall target for river health shows the government does not care about tackling the emergency facing our waters."

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group of businesses, gave the new package of targets a warmer welcome, hailing them as "a significant milestone in the journey to reverse the decline of the natural environment". However, he also warned that "work remains to be done to strengthen the targets over time and plug some important gaps".

"In particular, the water quality targets could be made more effective by being more outcomes focused and the government should keep open the possibility of increasing ambition on the species abundance targets," he said. "The overall framework should also be strengthened over time by introducing a few key missing targets include a national apex target to improve water quality, a resource productivity target to improve resource efficiency across the economy and a target to improve the conditions of Sites of Special Scientific Interest to support the country's biodiversity ambitions."



He also argued that it was vital the government now deliver an ambitious new plan through its upcoming Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) to ensure the targets are actually met. "To be effective, the EIP must provide a greater level of detail than its predecessor, the 25 Year Environment Plan," he said. "In particular, it should set meaningful interim targets for the next five years and put forward a tangible mix of policies, smart regulations and market mechanisms that businesses can tangibly invest against to deliver environmental improvements and create good quality jobs in the process."

Meanwhile, the government faced immediate criticism from its political opponents, who accused Ministers of failing to deliver on their promises to reverse the decline in nature.

"Once again, the Conservative Government has demonstrated just how short-sighted and irresponsible they really are," said Lib Dem Environment Spokesman Tim Farron. "The Environment Secretary has a duty to protect our planet for future generations, but has once again kicked this responsibility into the long grass. Weakening these targets is an embarrassment and a betrayal. The government must U-turn immediately."

The suite of final targets have been released to coincide with the critical COP15 UN biodiversity summit currently taking place in Montreal, where global governments are locked in fraught talks aimed at delivering a world-first global treaty to reverse nature loss.

Richard Benwell, CEO of conservation charity coalition the Wildlife and Countryside Link, welcomed the government's move to publish the new environmental targets in concurrence with the critical COP15 UN biodiversity summit which runs until early next week in Montreal.

However, he pointed out that the present package of targets does not include goals for protected sites and overall water quality, and therefore represented only "a job half done".

"Ministers are in Montreal now promising to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030," he said. "To publish targets at home without a commitment to improve the condition of our most important wildlife sites is a world away from that rhetoric."

Aa a next step, the government is legally bound to publish a suite of interim goals underpinning the long-term targets unveiled today, setting out short-term milestones to be reached at five-yearly intervals in order to keep delivery on track. The government today said it would published these interim goals in its Environmental Improvement Plan before the end of January 2023.

"In January, Defra is legally required to review whether the targets would deliver a significant environmental improvement," added Benwell. "The 2030 target to halt the decline of species is a real positive, but without protected sites and water quality targets, the package does not live up to that test. Defra should commit to consult and fill these gaps without delay."

Defra's 13 legally-binding environmental targets for England in full:

Biodiversity on land

To halt the decline in species abundance by 2030.

To ensure that species abundance in 2042 is greater than in 2022, and at least 10 per cent greater than 2030.

Improve the Red List Index for England for species extinction risk by 2042, compared to 2022 levels.

To restore or create in excess of 500,000 hectares of a range of wildlife-rich habitat outside protected sites by 2042, compared to 2022 levels.

Biodiversity in the sea

70 per cent of the designated features in the MPA network to be in favourable condition by 2042, with the remainder in recovering condition.

Water quality and availability

Abandoned metal mines target: Halve the length of rivers polluted by harmful metals from abandoned mines by 2038, against a baseline of around 1,500 km.

Agriculture target: Reduce nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and sediment pollution from agriculture into the water environment by at least 40 per cent by 2038, compared to a 2018 baseline.

Wastewater target: Reduce phosphorus loadings from treated wastewater by 80 per cent by 2038 against a 2020 baseline.

Water Demand Target: Reduce the use of public water supply in England per head of population by 20 per cent from the 2019/20 baseline reporting year figures, by 2037/38.

Woodland cover

Increase total tree and woodland cover from 14.5 per cent of land area now to 16.5 per cent by 2050.

Resource efficiency and waste reduction

Reduce residual waste (excluding major mineral wastes) kg per capita by 50 per cent by 2042 from 2019 levels.

Air quality