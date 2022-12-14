Government confirms plans for Spring 2023 clean energy auction round

The government has today published a series of updates on next year's Contract for Difference (CfD) clean energy auction round, confirming a fresh wave of projects will be able to bid for support from March 2023.

The next round marks the first time the government has moved to awarding CfDs on an annual basis, as Ministers look to accelerate clean energy development in line with the increased targets contained in the government's Energy Security Strategy.

The updates include a new Core Parameters publication, which provides details on the different auction pots available to different renewable energy technologies, delivery years for projects that secure CfDs, and Administrative Strike Prices (ASPs) - the maximum price for each technology that a project can receive per unit of generating electricity produced under the CfD.

The document confirms the government expects offshore wind to be the most competitive source of clean power, setting an ASP of just £44/MWh in 2012 prices. Offshore wind is closely followed by onshore wind and solar projects - which have seen the previous ban on their competing for CfDs lifted - with ASPs of £53/MWh and £47/MWh, respectively, confirmed.

Other technologies will be granted significantly higher strike prices. For example, the ASP for geothermal energy projects will stand at £119/MWh, floating offshore wind projects will have a strike price of £116/MWh, anaerobic digestion projects will have an ASP of £136/MWh, and tidal stream projects will have to bid at £202/MWh or lower.

The update also confirms the next auction round - titled CFD Allocation Round 5 - will feature two auction pots for mature and emerging technologies, with offshore wind moved to now compete with other established technologies.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the move was recognition of "the great success of offshore wind in the UK, which is now competitive with other renewable technologies".

Other documents published today include the government's draft Allocation Framework - the rules and eligibility requirements for the 2023 round - and the Administrative Strike Price (ASP) Methodology, which explains how the ASPs are determined.

And the government said it would also publish a consultation on the Future of the CfD scheme, which invites industry views on a range of scheme changes to the CfD scheme for Allocation Round 6 and beyond.

"Last year's Contracts for Difference scheme secured a record amount of clean, homegrown energy, and continues to deliver green growth across the country," said Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart. "Today's update to the scheme's design provides further clarity for renewable project developers investing in new low carbon technologies.



"I look forward to 2023 as the UK reinforces its role as a world-leader in renewable electricity, creating green jobs, reducing emissions and boosting energy security across the country."

To date the CfD regime has delivered 26.6GW of low carbon electricity generation capacity, while last year's auction round saw almost 11GW of new projects awarded contracts.

The government previously confirmed it would move to running auctions every year, rather than every other year, as it steps up efforts to deliver on its upgraded target of 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and its goal to operate a net zero emission grid by 2035.

The move was broadly welcomed by the renewables industry, but the sector has also warned that if the targets are to be met planning reforms and increased investment in the supply chain and the UK's skills base are also required to accelerate the development of new projects.

Dan McGrail, CEO at trade body RenewableUK, said: "It's vital for billpayers who've been hit hard by massive increases in the price of gas that we maximise investment in renewable technologies which offer highly competitive prices. Wind farms are the lowest cost way to generate electricity and can be built rapidly, enabling the UK to move away from expensive fossil fuels faster than other technologies."

However, he also warned that it could prove challenging for the industry to replicate recent cost reductions with new projects given inflationary pressures. "The government and the industry are keen to ensure that billpayers get the maximum benefit from new renewable energy projects," he said. "However, we can't ignore rising commodity and labour costs across the world which are increasing the cost of building all energy infrastructure. To avoid the risk of the UK losing out on potential investment in the clean energy supply chain, Ministers need to take account of these costs in the final budget they set for the upcoming clean power auctions in March."

He also urged the government move quickly to clarify its plans for CfD auctions in the years ahead. "It's great to see the government consulting on how CfD auctions might be reformed to support wider goals like environmental sustainability and supply chain growth," he said. "We have to start this process as soon as possible - that means setting budgets and prices for next year's CfD auction which enable supply chain investment by taking full account of the soaring costs which developers are facing."