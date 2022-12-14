Net Zero Commodities Podcast: A green future for industry?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

PODCAST: BusinessGreen’s James Murray chats to Wood Mackenzie’s Jom Madan about the growing trend towards decarbonisation across heavy industrial sectors

Hosted in association with Wood Mackenzie, in this podcast BusinessGreen's James Murray chats to Jom Madan, an energy transition research analyst at the consultancy firm , about his recent report ‘The Future of Industry' and the trends ahead for industrial decarbonisation.

 

A video recording of the podcast can be watched back above.

Or, you can listen to the podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below. 

 

This podcast is sponsored by Wood Mackenzie.

