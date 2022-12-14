Sunny side up: Plans advance for solar plus battery farms in Scotland and Yorkshire

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Renewable Connections secures green light for 42MW solar and battery farm in eastern Scotland, as RWE touts plans for huge solar project in Yorkshire

Hopes of rapidly expanding the UK's solar power capacity have received two significant boosts this week, with major developments incorporating ground-mount panels and battery storage systems taking crucial steps forward in both Scotland and north-east England.

Yesterday Renewable Connections announced it has been given the go-ahead for a 42MW solar farm coupled with battery storage in eastern Scotland by Angus Council, after securing unanimous approval from the local authority's planning committee.

Located 13km to the east of Forfar and just south of Brechin, the Montreathmont solar farm is expected to provide enough electricity to support the needs of up to 12,000 homes once it comes into operation in 2025, according to the firm.

John Lindsay, development manager for Scotland at Renewable Connections, said the solar farm would make "a valuable contribution" to the council's climate and biodiversity ambitions, in addition to providing a community benefit fund worth up to £2,000 per megawatt.

"Over its 40-year lifespan, Montreathmont Solar Farm will displace an estimated 792,000 tonnes of CO2 from fossil fuel sources," he said. "This is around the same reduction in carbon emissions as taking 172,000 petrol and diesel cars off the road over the same period of time."

He added that feedback received through public consultation over plans for the solar farm had "helped shape the final design of the project, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area, including the creation of new habitats via wildflower meadow planting, as well as the installation of bat and bird boxes, and other ecological enhancement measures".

The news came as German energy giant RWE unveiled plans to develop a huge solar and battery facility located on the same land as the firm's existing Tween Bridge onshore wind farm, which lies on the border between south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.

RWE said the project, which is envisaged to be operational by 2029, could deliver up to 600MW of new capacity, while requiring no new additional overhead lines or network infrastructure due to its location alongside the existing wind farm.

Once constructed, the land would simultaneously host solar power generation, battery storage and onshore wind, as well as a bee farm and one of the largest lowland sheep farms in the country, the firm said.

Due to the size of the project, RWE said it was currently undertaking environmental surveys and consultations with a view to then submitting finalised Development Consent Order proposals to the national Planning Inspectorate next year in order to secure final planning approval.

The latest project would significantly expand RWE's green energy presence in the region, which already includes onshore wind farms at Tween Bridge and Goole Fields, as well as offshore wind farms at the Humber Gateway and Triton Knoll.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Net Zero Commodities Podcast: A green future for industry?

MyStory: Why preparing infrastructure for the net zero transition is critical

Most read
01

Government unveils £100m plan to power up nuclear and hydrogen development

13 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It all adds up': Government to finally launch energy-saving campaign, as critics slam 'alarming lack of progress'

14 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Orderly transition': HSBC ditches new oil and gas financing, Barclays ups clean tech investment goal

14 December 2022 • 6 min read
04

COP15: Despite slow start, hopes for a new era of business accountability remain high

13 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

'A game changer': Vietnam reaches agreement on $15.5bn Just Energy Transition Partnership

14 December 2022 • 5 min read

More on Solar

Credit: Low Carbon
Solar

Clean energy developer Low Carbon to build 75MW of new solar projects

Solar plants planned for Buckinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Essex hailed as an 'important addition' to developer's growing portfolio

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 December 2022 • 2 min read
Octopus Energy snaps up UK corporate solar rooftop specialist Zestec
Solar

Octopus Energy snaps up UK corporate solar rooftop specialist Zestec

Energy giant backs plans to deliver solar arrays on over 100 business premises

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2022 • 3 min read
Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn
Solar

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

Mooted plans to tighten planning rules for new solar farms could make a huge dent in both farmers’ revenues and UK decarbonisation efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 November 2022 • 6 min read