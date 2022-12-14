Sunny side up: Plans advance for solar plus battery farms in Scotland and Yorkshire

Hopes of rapidly expanding the UK's solar power capacity have received two significant boosts this week, with major developments incorporating ground-mount panels and battery storage systems taking crucial steps forward in both Scotland and north-east England.

Yesterday Renewable Connections announced it has been given the go-ahead for a 42MW solar farm coupled with battery storage in eastern Scotland by Angus Council, after securing unanimous approval from the local authority's planning committee.

Located 13km to the east of Forfar and just south of Brechin, the Montreathmont solar farm is expected to provide enough electricity to support the needs of up to 12,000 homes once it comes into operation in 2025, according to the firm.

John Lindsay, development manager for Scotland at Renewable Connections, said the solar farm would make "a valuable contribution" to the council's climate and biodiversity ambitions, in addition to providing a community benefit fund worth up to £2,000 per megawatt.

"Over its 40-year lifespan, Montreathmont Solar Farm will displace an estimated 792,000 tonnes of CO2 from fossil fuel sources," he said. "This is around the same reduction in carbon emissions as taking 172,000 petrol and diesel cars off the road over the same period of time."

He added that feedback received through public consultation over plans for the solar farm had "helped shape the final design of the project, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area, including the creation of new habitats via wildflower meadow planting, as well as the installation of bat and bird boxes, and other ecological enhancement measures".

The news came as German energy giant RWE unveiled plans to develop a huge solar and battery facility located on the same land as the firm's existing Tween Bridge onshore wind farm, which lies on the border between south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.

RWE said the project, which is envisaged to be operational by 2029, could deliver up to 600MW of new capacity, while requiring no new additional overhead lines or network infrastructure due to its location alongside the existing wind farm.

Once constructed, the land would simultaneously host solar power generation, battery storage and onshore wind, as well as a bee farm and one of the largest lowland sheep farms in the country, the firm said.

Due to the size of the project, RWE said it was currently undertaking environmental surveys and consultations with a view to then submitting finalised Development Consent Order proposals to the national Planning Inspectorate next year in order to secure final planning approval.

The latest project would significantly expand RWE's green energy presence in the region, which already includes onshore wind farms at Tween Bridge and Goole Fields, as well as offshore wind farms at the Humber Gateway and Triton Knoll.