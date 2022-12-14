Britvic serves up climate requirements in its supplier contracts

Soft drinks brand unveils host of new measures to encourage its suppliers to measure, disclose, and cut down on their climate impact

Britvic is embarking on a major push to decarbonise its value chain by asking its key European suppliers to agree to new climate obligations in their contracts, the drinks brand announced today.

Britvic said it would be asking its suppliers over the next 12 months to agree to advanced contractual requirements, which are to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but could include commitments to set science-based climate targets and report on their emissions in line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

As a first step, the company said it would also ask its suppliers to sign up to sustainability platforms Sedex and EcoVadis to help address any environmental and ethical risks they may face and track progress against their commitments.

Other contractual requirements for suppliers could include aligning with sustainability verification and certifications, it added.

The moves are designed to support the Britvic's 2025 climate goals, including its target to reduce its Scope 3 value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 35 per cent against a 2017 baseline, and its pledge to halve its Scope 1 and 2 emissions over the same time frame. In addition, Britvic is aiming to ensure all its primary raw materials are "100 per cent sustainably sourced" by 2025.

Matt Swindall, Britvic's chief procurement officer, said the most challenging aspect of becoming a net zero business "remains reducing Scope 3 emissions".

"We know that reaching our climate goals means helping our partners meet theirs, and I was thrilled to have such a positive response from our suppliers to commit to such targets," he said. "We will be offering tailored support on a case-by-case basis to address each of our supplier's individual sustainability challenges and help them to set ambitious but achievable goals."  

In a bid to help suppliers meet their new contractual obligations, Britvic said it would provide access to a new sustainable supply chain finance programme it has set up with its banking partner ING, which it plans to formally launch in the coming weeks. The initiative promises to provide suppliers with access to attractive financing deals to help fund the roll out of clean technologies and other emissions savings measures.

The announcement follows Britvic's first sustainable supplier summit last month, which saw more than 50 of the drinks firm's leading suppliers come together to share best practices and challenges they face in cutting their carbon emissions.

Soulaimene Ben Lassoued, senior associate in ING's trade advisory and structuring division, said the supply chain climate finance programme could deliver significant environmental and financial benefits for suppliers.

"The transition towards a Sustainable Supply Chain Finance programme is an important milestone that we are confident will make a positive impact to the whole value chain by rewarding and incentivising Britvic's key suppliers to act more sustainably, and at the same time, improve their cash flow," he said.

