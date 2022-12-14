Move over, dash for gas: Let's make 2023 the dash for climate cash

clock • 3 min read

High-integrity carbon markets can play a starring role in driving financial flows away from fossil fuels and towards climate solutions, writes South Pole's Renat Heuberger

Despite everything we know about the climate emergency and its causes, capital still flows too easily towards hydrocarbon projects. Just look at these figures coming out of the COP27 Climate Summit, which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Government unveils £100m plan to power up nuclear and hydrogen development

13 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It all adds up': Government to finally launch energy-saving campaign, as critics slam 'alarming lack of progress'

14 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Orderly transition': HSBC ditches new oil and gas financing, Barclays ups clean tech investment goal

14 December 2022 • 6 min read
04

COP15: Despite slow start, hopes for a new era of business accountability remain high

13 December 2022 • 5 min read
05

Diageo brews up plans for net zero glass manufacturing

13 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

COP27 showcased the power of engineering, science, diversity and teamwork
Climate change

COP27 showcased the power of engineering, science, diversity and teamwork

Industry Voice: National Grid's chief engineer David Wright sets out his five top takeaways from the latest round of UN climate talks

David Wright, National Grid
clock 09 December 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: UN Climate Change
Climate change

COP27: 10 things businesses have learnt from the Sharm El Sheikh Summit

From Loss and Damage and just transitions to rows over fossil fuel phase outs and carbon markets, we take a look at some of the key lessons for businesses from COP27

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 November 2022 • 20 min read
High Ambition Coalition had demanded far more ambition on mitigation in the final agreement at COP27 | Credit: UNFCCC
Climate change

COP27: Frustration builds at lack of progress on fossil fuels, 1.5C goal, and nature

Despite breakthrough on Loss and Damage in Sharm El Sheikh Implementation Plan, politicians and business figures warn 1.5C target hangs by a thread after this year's summit

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 November 2022 • 8 min read