'Voluntary action is not enough': 150 top investors demand ambitious global biodiversity treaty

Scores of financial firms, banks, and institutional investors representing more than $24tr in assets worldwide have today called on world leaders to adopt an ambitious global nature treaty that establishes clear guidelines for the financial sector to ensure biodiversity loss is reversed.

Leading firms from across the investment industry have today backed a statement issued at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal that calls for a global treaty that sets out a firm mandate for nations to require their financial sectors to align activities with global goals to halt and reverse nature loss. The statement argues that the current approach to nature protection that largely relies on voluntary action "is not enough".

The intervention comes as the crucial talks in Montreal continue in the hopes of brokering a landmark global treaty to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. Diplomats are striving to deliver both ambitious new targets for nature protection and a financial and policy framework to enable the pursuit of the new goals similar to that provided by the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Today's statement warns that biodiversity loss "threatens our ability and the ability of future generations to live and thrive in a healthy, peaceful and prosperous world", and that an ambitious global treaty is urgently needed to halt and reverse worrying trends that pose a huge threat to long term economic progress and stability.

The statement calls on governments to "provide an agreement that creates the clarity and action to align all economic actors, including finance, to halt and reverse nature loss, and contribute to nature-based Solutions to climate change, a fair and just transition, and other sustainable development challenges".

Specifically, the financial firms are demanding an agreement that provides clear targets and definitions that can support the development of a pipeline of nature-positive projects and investments. They also want to see clear measures to support corporates' efforts to assess and disclose nature-related impacts and dependencies.

Firms to have signed the statement include AXA Group, Legal and General Investment Management, Manulife Financial Corporation, Fidelity International, Groupe La Banque Postale, Shinhan Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, and UBS Bank.

Jan Erik Saugested, CEO of Storebrand Asset Management - another signatory of the statement - said the private financial sector had a "critical" role to play in halting and reversing nature loss by 2030, and that "voluntary actions alone will be insufficient to change practices across the financial sector in a way that protects and restores biodiversity at the rate and scale required".

"It is therefore critical that the Global Biodiversity Framework creates the impetus for governments to create the enabling environment that will support and scale up actions from the financial sector to reverse biodiversity loss in this decade," he said.

Countries remain locked in negotiations and significant differences reportedly remain over a host of key issues, such as accountability and transparency measures for assessing progress against any new targets, how to safeguard indigenous peoples' rights, and how to mobilise investment in support of nature protection projects.

However, calls for an ambitious agreement are growing across the business community. The World Economic Form has estimated that more than half of the world's total GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its ecosystems, and evidence continues to mount of the huge scale of economic risk resulting from continued nature degradation.

A 2019 UN scientific report led by the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services (IPBES) warned that biodiversity loss must be halted and reversed by 2030 and brought on a path to recovery by 2050 in order to ensure the future viability of ecosystems on which society relies. Scientists have similarly warned that global climate goals are unlikely to be met if natural carbon sinks are not protected and expanded.

Investors are therefore urging governments to adopt measures within the proposed post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework treaty which would set a clear mandate for the alignment of financial flows with the preservation of global biodiversity, akin to similar stipulations that were included in the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.

Moreover, today's statement argues an ambitious global biodiversity treaty should support the assessment and disclosure of nature-related impacts and dependencies, provide clear targets and definitions to take action, and support the development of nature-positive investments.

The statement was coordinated by the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), and the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation.

Anita de Horde, co-founder and coordinator of the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation, said today's statement showed there was now "a growing movement" across the global financial sector for more concerted action to address and reverse biodiversity loss.

"Biodiversity is becoming a concern for financial institutions of all sizes and types across the world," she said. "But voluntary action alone will be insufficient to change practices across the financial sector in a way that protects and restores biodiversity at the rate and scale required. We need Parties to support the alignment of financial flows with the goals and targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework. That way governments need to start working on policy and regulatory measures to create an enabling environment and stimulate the finance sector to start reversing nature loss this decade."