Government unveils £100m plan to power up nuclear and hydrogen development

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today issued a flurry of new announcements designed to help accelerate the development of new nuclear and hydrogen technologies in the UK.

The government confirmed £77m of new funding is to be made available to support the development of next generation nuclear reactors, alongside £25m for projects to produce hydrogen using sustainable biomass and waste that could deliver negative carbon emissions.

The new funding was confirmed alongside a wide-ranging update to the UK's Hydrogen Strategy, including fresh details on how the government intends to provide business model support for new low carbon hydrogen production projects, plans for industrial scale hydrogen-ready boilers, and a new consultation on improving domestic boiler standards that could result in all new boilers having to be hydrogen-ready from 2026.

The new nuclear funding will see up to £60m provided to kick start the next phase of research on new cutting-edge High Temperature Gas Reactors (HTGR), a type of Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR), which the government hopes could be up and running by the early 2030s.

The new funding from the Advanced Modular Reactor R&D programme aims to get a demonstration project of the engineering design up and running by the end of the decade. The award is supported by a further £4m of funding for the AMR Knowledge Capture Project, which seeks to facilitate knowledge capture from the research programme.

Meanwhile, up to £13m has been awarded to support the development of nuclear fuel fabricators at Westinghouse's site in Preston. The government said the facility had "strategic importance" given its role producing fuel for the current UK advanced gas cooled reactor fleet. The funding will mean the UK has "the option of being less reliant on imports from abroad and helps the company develop the capability to making both reprocessed uranium and freshly mined uranium," BEIS said.

The latest funding comes a fortnight after the government confirmed it would proceed with plans for a new nuclear reactor at Sizewell C. It also comes just days after reports of a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion research from the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart said the new support from government would provide a major boost to the UK nuclear industry and help create export opportunities. "This funding package will strengthen our energy security, by ensuring we have a safe and secure supply of domestic nuclear fuel services - while also creating more UK jobs and export opportunities," he said.

The nuclear funding award came alongside confirmation of £25m of new funding to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects, which harness sustainable biomass feedstocks or organic waste to produce hydrogen and capture the resulting carbon dioxide so as to result in negative emissions from the process.

"With its potential to go one step further than net zero, and be carbon negative - removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere - this hydrogen technology will be crucial to achieving our climate goals," said Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "Our £25m government funding to develop this technology will help unlock private investment and generate new green jobs - all while cutting carbon emissions."

The new funding was accompanied by the release of a series of updates on the government's wider Hydrogen Strategy, including the launch of a consultation on new standards for gas boilers that would demand both higher levels of efficiency from new boilers and require that new units are ready to run on hydrogen gas from 2026.

"Improving boiler efficiency will cut carbon emissions on the way to phasing out new and replacement natural-gas-only boilers from 2035," BEIS said. "The proposal estimates 21 million tonnes of CO2 can be saved by 2050, the equivalent of taking nearly nine million cars off the road for a year."

Jane Toogood, UK Hydrogen Champion, said: "It's good to see the next stage of implementation of the Hydrogen Strategy, particularly the consultation on the proposal to make new gas boilers hydrogen-ready. To maintain market confidence and investment, industry needs the government to keep up the momentum, particularly on decisions to create demand for hydrogen and progress the hydrogen business models."

The government today also published an update on its planned Hydrogen Production Business Model subsidy regime, including a Heads of Terms agreement that provides a framework for the principal terms and conditions for the Low Carbon Hydrogen Agreements that are set to be signed with first wave of projects to secure financial support.

And it published a response to its call for evidence on hydrogen-ready industrial boiler equipment, which provides a summary of the responses received and outlines BEIS' intention to ensure that hydrogen-ready industrial-sized boiler equipment is covered by a Publicly Available Specification (PAS).

Finally, the government released the results of a new Hydrogen Transport & Storage research study, which assesses hydrogen infrastructure requirements up to 2035, setting out a range of likely archetypes, commercial arrangements, and barriers to investment in infrastructure.

In related news, glass manufacturer Encirc and drinks giant Diageo today announced plans to create the world's first net zero glass bottles at scale by 2030 using a new hydrogen powered furnace at Encirc's Elton plant in Cheshire.