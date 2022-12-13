Study: $246bn-worth of global hydropower projects reliant on threatened cloud forests

Hundreds of billions of dollars-worth of current and planned global hydropower facilities are dependent on water provided by threatened tropical cloud forests that remain largely unprotected worldwide.

That is the conclusion of a new study today, which underscores the scale of the threat to many countries' renewable energy and climate strategies posed by the ongoing destruction of nature and biodiversity worldwide.

Published today by natural capital finance specialist Earth Security, the report focuses on the critical role played by high altitude cloud forests in capturing moisture from the air to provide fresh, clean water to communities and industries, including vital water flows to hydropower plants.

It estimates that, based on analysis of 25 tropical developing countries where 90 per cent of the world's cloud forests are found, around $246bn of hydropower facilities that are either in operation or in the development pipeline are reliant on water provided by forests that remain under threat.

Of the 979 hydropower dams currently operating in these 25 nations, more than half depend on water from cloud forests, in addition to almost two-thirds of the over 1,000 dams currently being planned across these regions, according to the report.

In total, it calculates the total value of hydroelectricity currently dependent on cloud forests in these 25 countries at close to $118bn over 10 years, rising to an estimated $246bn when the additional dams currently at the planning stage are rolled out.

As such, Earth Security argues cloud forests should be protected as crucial natural assets that can help drive the transition away from fossil fuel energy. It also warns that without action major hydropower facilities risk becoming stranded assets that lack requisite water in order to generate clean power.

"Banks and investors, dam operators, and other water-intensive industry that benefit from cloud forests need to recognise the value at risk, and the role that cloud forests play in their resilience to droughts and climate change," said the firm's founder and CEO Alejandro Litovsky. "For all stakeholders, you could say that this is probably the only time when ‘having your head in the clouds' is the pragmatic thing to do."

However, many of the countries that are home to cloud forests are also among the poorest or least developed in the world, making it difficult for their governments to prioritise climate and biodiversity protection efforts, the report contends

It argues that these countries therefore need sustainable income streams in order to incentivise the protection of cloud forests, such as through the provision of funding to support ecosystem services and carbon sequestration, potentially paid for through new financial vehicles such as 'cloud forest bonds'.

The report proposes that new bond issuances could see proceeds ties to supporting cloud forest protection, while carbon offset credits, debt-swaps or other results-based financial instruments could also be used to help fund forest protection programmes.

In addition, the report suggests a collective grouping of cloud forest nations could be established as a means of bringing governments, their creditors, and multilateral banks together to help identify risk exposures and disclosure mechanisms, as well as means of improving access to finance for developing nations.

Litovsky said affected nations, many of which are gathered in Montreal for the critical COP15 Biodiversity Summit taking place this week, urgently needed access to innovative mechanism for financing nature protection and nature-based solutions, particularly in the face of wider economic challenges.

"While debt-swaps for nature can help relieve the short-term stress, the opportunities created by debt-restructuring will only support nature protection longer-term if they can deliver new income streams from preserving forests and other ecosystems," he explained. "Our research suggests that in the case of precious cloud forests, combining or 'bundling' sovereign carbon and national payments for water services offer a way to stack-up revenue streams to make this a reality. Over the next ten years, the value of hydroelectricity dependent on water from cloud forests - $118bn - will be almost the same as the value of carbon these forests can sequester - $209bn - at a conservative carbon price. Combined, they double the chances of seeing these vibrant forests as an economic asset."

The International Hydropower Association was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Financing mechanisms are set to be a major focus of the negotiations underway in Montreal, with many developing nations warning that new targets to protect nature will prove ineffective without credible new agreements to mobilise increased investment in nature-focused initiatives from governments and the private sector.