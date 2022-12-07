'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction': As COP15 talks kick off, calls mount for ambitious outcome

Countries are facing a barrage of appeals from UN leaders to agree an ambitious and pragmatic global deal for nature at the critical COP15 Biodiversity Summit, as the vital talks kicked into action in Montreal yesterday.

In an address delivered shortly after the Summit's opening ceremony, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said leaders had an opportunity to "forge a peace pact with nature" by agreeing an ambitious post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) that had "clear targets, benchmarks and accountability".

"Ecosystems have become playthings of profit," Guterres said. "With our bottomless appetite for unchecked and unequal economic growth, humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction. We are treating nature like a toilet. And ultimately, we are committing suicide by proxy, because the loss of nature and biodiversity comes with a steep human cost. A cost we measure in lost jobs, hunger, disease and deaths."

COP15 has been billed as the most important biodiversity conference in a generation, with leaders expected to thrash out the terms of a new global pact to slow the alarming rate of species destruction around the world

Guterres' appeal came just hours after the head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Anderson said the talks were a chance to "start protecting and repairing the web of life".

"At this meeting, we need to see an ambitious and effective post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, with clear targets and benchmarks," she said. "A framework that faces down the five horsemen of the nature apocalypse, defined by IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services): changing land- and sea-use, over exploitation of species, climate change, pollution and invasive non-native species."

The draft GBF proposes four goals and 22 targets as part of a 10-year global plan to halt the destruction of biodiversity, ranging from targets to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030 to pledges to redirect subsidies that currently go towards environmentally destructive activities towards nature-positive programmes and schemes.

But in a sign of the intense negotiations ahead, last minute preparatory sessions held earlier this week designed to clean up the draft text of the GBF before the Summit got underway culminated in two texts being put on the table: a formal text and an informal text.

More than 10,000 delegates have registered to attend the Montreal Summit, which is being hosted by China in Montreal after the location was moved to the Canadian city where the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) is headquartered due to China's ongoing Covid restrictions.

The UK government this morning published a list of eight priorities it said it would be pushing to deliver at the summit. It included goals for the critical talks to end in an agreement to "halt and reverse biodiversity loss", halt species extinction, and protect 30 per cent of the world's land and ocean by 2030.

The UK is among 145 countries have publicly backed the so-called 30 by 30 target, which has been promoted widely through by the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People group of countries, led by France and Costa Rica.

The UK government said it was also committed to advocating for a number of nature-positive financial goals in Montreal, including proposals to increase the mobilisation of resources from all sources to fund the global effort to halt nature loss, the elimination of environmentally harmful subsidies, and the alignment of all financial flows with the goals and targets of the GBF.

It has also pledged to agree mechanisms to hold countries to account for their progress towards the goals and share benefits that arise from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

A notable absence in the UK government's list of priorities is the introduction of nature risk reporting for corporates and financial institutions, which is set out in Target 15 of the draft GBF.

BusinessGreen understands the UK was initially enthusiastic about the proposed new rules, but has since u-turned on the issue. The government has not responded to a request for clarification on the government's position on this issue, however the UK's official submission to the CBD ahead of the summit suggests it is supportive of nature risk reporting in theory, but has suggested any framework should be restricted to disclosures "that are easily communicable".

At an event later today at the Natural History Museum in London, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is expected to say: "After two years of intensive global effort towards making ambitious environment targets, it is vital that the world agrees to tackle together the decline in nature and habitats and set out a road to recovery."

In a statement, the UK government insisted it remained committed to leading a "coalition of high ambition countries" with the aim of halting species extinctions and biodiversity loss.

However, it has been heavily criticised by green groups for reneging on its legal commitment to publish domestic targets for nature protection by the end of October, a major pillar of the 2021 Environment Act. There is still no firm target for the publication of the new targets.

In related news, the government announced plans to launch a "multi-million fund" next spring that would support habitat creation and ecosystem restoration that would help the UK meet its legally binding 2030 species target and voluntary ‘30 by 30 pledge'.