COP15: Any global pact for nature must send clear signals to business

COP15 must culminate in a pact that sets a clear direction of travel for business committed to building a sustainable economy, writes Capitals' Coalition's Mark Gough
After two years of Covid-related delays, negotiators from 195 states and the European Union will descend on Montreal this week for the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity's COP15 Summit....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial