COP15 Biodiversity Summit: A business guide to the critical UN talks

Cecilia Keating
clock • 13 min read
A light display projected on Montreal's Palais de Justice | Credit: Holly Chapman, WWF
Image:

A light display projected on Montreal's Palais de Justice | Credit: Holly Chapman, WWF

BusinessGreen breaks down the myriad ways negotiations kicking off in Montreal this week will impact businesses committed to building a more sustainable world

The most important biodiversity conference in a generation is kicking off this week, with negotiating teams from around the world convening on Montreal, Canada to hammer out the terms of a new global pact...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Apple rolls out self-repair service for phones and laptops across Europe

'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction': As COP15 talks kick off, calls mount for ambitious outcome

Most read
01

Study: Trebling UK onshore wind capacity would require just 0.02 per cent of land

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
02

'Extraordinary': IEA heralds energy crisis as 'historic turning point' for renewables

06 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Government announces £500m school energy efficiency programme

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

Earthshot Prize 2022: Seaweed packaging and carbon mineralisation start-ups awarded £1m

06 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

When doing great isn't good enough

06 December 2022 • 4 min read

More on Policy

COP27 President Sameh Shoukry addresses the COP27 opening plenary on Sunday | Credit: UNFCCC Flickr
Policy

BusinessGreen launches COP27 Briefing Paper

New briefing paper exclusively available to Advanced BusinessGreen members

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

When doing great isn't good enough

A flurry of reports all tell the same story: renewables are transforming the world, but they are not doing it fast enough

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 December 2022 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Florida plans to pull $2bn from BlackRock in anti-ESG protest
Policy

Global Briefing: Florida plans to pull $2bn from BlackRock in anti-ESG protest

Asset management giant hits back at 'disturbing' trend to prioritise politics over long-term returns for investors

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 02 December 2022 • 7 min read