Study: Trebling UK onshore wind capacity would require just 0.02 per cent of land

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has today published a snap analysis in response to concerns that increased onshore wind farm development could impact food production, which confirms a major increase in UK onshore wind energy capacity would have a negligible affect on agricultural production

The report shows that if the UK were to treble its current onshore wind farm fleet it would require just 0.02 per cent of the country's total land.

According to reports, a group of around 25 Tory MPs wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this weekend to push back against proposals from a second group of rebel backbenchers for the government to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farm development in England.

The anti-wind farm group, which is led by former Energy Minister John Hayes, alleged that lifting current restrictions on onshore wind farm development "would undoubtedly result in high grade farmland being permanently affected at a time when we are acutely aware of the importance of food security".

But ECIU's new analysis details how even a large increase in onshore wind farm development would have only a fractional impact on agricultural land use.

The UK government has previously considered a goal of trebling onshore wind capacity from 15GW currently to 45GW by 2035, only to instead impose onerous planning conditions that amount to a de facto ban on new projects in England. ECIU's analysis models the land use impact of delivering on the mooted 45GW goal based on estimates that each onshore wind farm can typically provide 9MW of power from each square kilometre. As such, delivering on the 45GW goal would require around 5,000 square kiometres or 2.1 per cent of the UK's land.

But the report stresses how within any given wind farm the turbines themselves stand on only a very small part of the area, leaving 99 per cent of the surrounding land free for farming or nature.

Under a 45GW scenario, the direct land use impact of the turbines would stand at just 50 square kilometres or less than one fifth of the area used by landfill sites. These wind farms would generate more than the amount of electricity currently used by all 29 million homes in the UK, according to ECIU.

The land required for 45GW of onshore wind capacity would be 3,500 times less than that used for agriculture. Moreover, many wind farms would be located in upland areas that are not very agriculturally productive.

"The real risk to the UK's food security is climate change and the record price of gas," said Matt Williams, land analyst at ECIU. "Farmers and families have been feeling these effects through food bills at the checkout and through record farm bills for energy and gas-based fertilisers. This year's drought left many crops withering in the fields.

"Onshore wind is cheap, popular with the public, and requires very little land. In fact, this is such a tiny fraction of the UK's land, that it will have no real impact on other land uses such as farming. It can also support food production by providing secure revenue streams to help keep struggling farmers afloat."

The analysis echoes similar studies that have shown that the government's concerns about the potential impact of solar farm development on agricultural production are also overblown. While solar projects have a larger land use impact than wind farms, a recent analysis showed that solar farms currently cover less than 0.1 per cent of the UK land mass. As such, even if solar capacity was trebled it would still require just 0.3 per cent of land, which is around half the amount of land taken up by golf courses.