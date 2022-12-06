Earthshot Prize 2022: Seaweed packaging and carbon mineralisation start-ups awarded £1m

An Oman-based carbon mineralisation company working to trap carbon dioxide at scale in rocks is among the five winners to be awarded £1m from this year's Earthshot Prize.

The competition, launched by the Prince of Wales in 2020, aims to discover and scale up innovative solutions that can help deliver a more sustainable, lower-carbon world by 2030. Prizes are awarded across five categories, relating to nature, air, oceans, waste, and climate.

A ceremony staged in Boston on Sunday night saw Notpla, a company working to create packaging from seaweed, became the first UK winner of the prestigious prize, after winning the category focused on waste reduction. It also saw the climate prize awarded to 44.01, a company working to trap CO2 into rock and permanently store it underground.

Announcing the winners at the event in the US, Prince William said: "I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them we can change our future.

"Alongside tonight's winners and finalists, and those to be discovered over the years to come, it's my hope the Earthshot legacy will continue to grow, helping our communities and our planet to thrive."

The other winners were Mukuru Clean Stoves, a start-up providing clean heating stoves to women in Kenya; the Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef group, which is working to embed Indigenous knowledge with digital technologies to protect land and oceans in Australia; and Kheyti, an Indian outfit that has developed a pioneering solution for smallholder farmers to adapt to escalating climate impacts.

Organisers of this year's Earthshot Prize said 15 finalists from 10 countries had been picked from more than 1,000 applications. Each of the finalist solutions was subjected to a rigorous screening process following an assessment of their potential impact, they said.

The final five winners selected by the Earthshot Prize Council, which includes Prince William, Queen Rania Al Abudullah of Jordan, Sir David Attenborough, Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres, World Trade Organisation director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, and Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.

The 15 finalists of this year's prize will receive tailored support from the Earthshot Prize Global Alliance - a coalition of philanthropies, NGOs, and private sector businesses - that will help accelerate the deployment of their solutions.

Notpla's win received plaudits from a number of high-profile groups and organisations in the UK, including the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK Department for International Trade in France, Suntory Beverage & Food, Innovate UK, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Grantham Institute.

"Félicitations! Notpla 's French co-founder Pierre-Yves Paslier studied at the Royal College of Art and Imperial College in London - a Franco-British success story," the UK Department for International Trade tweeted.

"Huge congratulations to Notpla for winning the Earthshot Prize," wrote Suntory, owner of Ribena. "We loved working with you to create edible Lucozade bubbles for runners at the London Marathon. We're sure this is the start of many innovations to come for you."