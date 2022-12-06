Government announces £500m school energy efficiency programme

The Department for Education (DfE) has today announced £500m of investment has been allocated to fund energy efficiency improvements at schools and colleges in a bid to help them cope with rising winter energy bills.

The funding - which has been announced just as the UK braces for the first cold snap of the winter with temperatures expected to plunge below freezing in the coming days - is to be shared between all schools and colleges to fund relatively low-cost energy saving measures.

DfE said that on average, a primary school would receive approximately £16,000, a secondary school will get £42,000, and a further education college group will benefit from £290,000.

The funds can then be used to carry out improvements such as rolling out new heating controls, installing insulation to reduce heat loss from pipes, or switching to more energy efficient lighting.

The government said the funds will complement the Energy Relief Scheme, which has seen energy prices frozen for businesses and public sector bodies this winter.

"Russia's illegal war in Ukraine is driving up energy prices worldwide, so it is important to look at the things we can do to make classrooms more energy efficient and resilient to price fluctuations," said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. "We're putting this cash in the hands of school and college leaders quickly, so they can decide what work is needed and so that our brilliant teachers can focus on teaching in a warm and safe environment."

The funding has been issued alongside new guidance, published today, that provides schools and colleges with advice on how to maximise energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve sustainability and resilience this winter and beyond.

The government stressed that the funding comes on top of £1.8bn of capital funding already committed this year for improving the condition of school buildings, while the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is investing over £1.4bn in improving public sector buildings over the next three financial years.

The announcement comes a week after the government announced it was extending the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) domestic energy efficiency grant scheme from next spring, with an additional £1bn to be made available to help more homes fund energy efficiency improvements.

However, the latest energy efficiency announcements have drawn a mixed response from business groups and environmental campaigners, who have welcomed the additional funding but have repeatedly warned the current budgets and policy framework will not deliver on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's new goal for UK energy use to be reduced by 15 per cent by 2030.

Critics have also accused the government of failing to provide additional funding and advice earlier in the year so as to help schools and other organisations to prepare for a winter when experts have warned the UK could face the risk of energy shortages.

Writing on Twitter today, Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, welcomed the recent announcements but warned that the level of funding still looked "insufficient" especially for the period from 2025 onwards.

"More public funding will likely be needed, and policies to mobilise private investment too," he said. "There are still no UK-wide policies to drive energy efficiency in the majority of homes. And we are still awaiting details on the UK government's promised 'heat pump market mechanism'."