Study: Circular strategies could slash auto industry emissions by two-thirds

The European auto industry could slash emissions and drastically reduce its exposure to resource security risks by embracing recycled materials and circular business models.

That is the conclusion of a new report from consultancy Bain & Company, which argues that alongside the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing the auto industry is also on the cusp of a rapid shift in the materials it uses.

The report predicts 'circularity' in Europe's passenger vehicle sector is set to rise from 40 per cent today to 66 per cent by 2040 if circular principles are adopted. Consequently, recycled material use in new cars could more than double from 23 per cent to 59 per cent.

Such an approach would serve to slash emissions across the auto industry by 66 per cent by 2040, according to the report, as a "combination of recycling, improved material use, reuse and remanufacturing of components, and scaling of new mobility business models" serves to unleash a "circularity revolution" in the sector.

The report - titled Reuse, Remanufacturing, Recycling, and Robocabs: Circularity in the Automotive Industry - predicts new vehicles produced in 2040 could be 97 per cent recyclable, up from 78 per cent today. Similarly, a six-fold increase in the use of recycled parts in auto repairs, jumping from only two per cent in 2020 could further reduce the lifetime resource impact of new vehicles. The switch to using remanufactured or reused engines alone has the potential to reduce emissions by 85 per cent, the report argues.

It also predicts the embrace of circularity principles for auto materials and components will be mirrored by the emergence of more circular business models as shared and public ownership of vehicles becomes more commonplace. The report calculates that the shift to technology like 'robocabs' has the potential to reduce the usage of private cars from 67 per cent of transport miles today to just 40 per cent in 2040, leading to steep reductions in emissions.

Bain said circular strategies promised to deliver multiple benefits over and above environmental savings, with studies having shown they can improve the resilience of automotive supply chains, reduce material costs over the long term, increase margins and open up new revenue streams.

Jenny Davis-Peccoud, founder and co-leader of Bain & Company's global Sustainability and Responsibility practice, said: "Transport will continue to be an essential part of our life, well into the coming decades. But how we get from ‘A to B' will change drastically - spurred on by a series of push and pull factors. A worsening climate, increasingly urbanised spaces and greater scrutiny over emissions and waste being key factors in this change toward a more circular automotive sector.

"But there's also a human push factor too, as people seek greater automation from their lives. Robocabs, for instance, will finally make the jump from sci-fi to commercially viable in the 2030s. All this change points toward an urgent need for automakers to innovate now to stay ahead of the transport revolution."

Her comments were echoed by Harry Morrison, partner in Bain's Sustainability and Responsibility practice and co-author of today's report, who argued that leading auto manufacturers were already embracing circular principles.

"Our analysis finds that automotive companies pioneering their transition toward greater circularity do three things well," he said. "They scan the existing value chain to identify the potential for improving circular flows, they combine today-forward and future-back perspectives to capture new opportunities and they scale the ecosystem for success.

"Cross sector partnerships will be essential too, as individual companies can't solve circularity on their own. We are seeing business leaders strengthen their manufacturing ecosystems with a clear perspective on where to collaborate and where to compete. The Global Battery Alliance is an example of this, which saw over 120 public and private organisations come together to help establish a sustainable battery value chain."