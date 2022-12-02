Shipping to be added to EU carbon trading scheme from 2024

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
A moored cargo ship at the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's busiest ports | Credit: iStock
Image:

Plans designed to galvanise maritime sector's currently underpowered decarbonisation efforts

Shipping companies will have to purchase carbon allowances to cover emissions from voyages within the EU from 2024, under proposals agreed by the European Union this week.

On Tuesday evening, EU legislators reached a landmark deal to bring maritime transport into the EU's emission trading scheme (ETS), in a world first for any carbon market.

Under the current plan, ships travelling within the EU will be required to pay for 100 per cent of their carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen dioxide emissions for journeys within the bloc, and 50 per cent of emissions of journeys to or from a non-EU destination.

The percentage of emissions covered for intra-EU journeys would ratchet up over time, starting at 40 per cent in 2025, before rising to 70 per cent in 2025, and 100 per cent in 2026.

Smaller vessels would be exempt from the legislation, which is to apply on all ships above 5,000 gross tonnes.

While countries have agreed to adding shipping to the EU ETS, the details of the legislation will need to be endorsed by member states before being passed into law.

The hope is that shipping's inclusion in the ETS will encourage shipowners and builders to invest in clean technologies and solutions so as to reduce their carbon credit bill.

Shipping is responsible for more than three per cent of global emissions, with the fleet of vessels that transport goods and fuel around the world powered by heavily polluting fuels. Industry groups and countries have long pushed back against ambitious climate targets for the sector, citing a lack of commercially viable technologies. But a number of leading shipping operators have adopted net zero emissions targets in recent years and are ramping up investment in a range of low and zero carbon fuels and technologies.

Peter Liese, the chief European Parliament negotiator for the EU carbon market, told reporters the maritime agreement could lead to some 120 million tonnes of carbon savings, or double the amount of carbon projected to be saved through the EU's 2035 ban on fossil fuel vehicles.

The shipping deal is part of a broader package of reforms of the EU ETS as the bloc explores ways to deliver its target of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Cecilia Keating
