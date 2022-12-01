Government funding to deliver almost 9,000 green home skills training courses

The government has today announced the award of over £9m of funding to help deliver a range of new training courses designed to provide thousands of certified heat pump and energy efficiency installers.

The funding, which has been awarded through the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training competition, is expected to provide almost 9,000 free or heavily subsidised courses across England for people already working in or looking to start roles in the green energy sector.

"The green energy sector is driving growth and creating jobs right across the country, and this funding will make sure we have enough tradespeople trained up and able to take advantage of these opportunities," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "We are making homes greener and cheaper to keep warm and training thousands more skilled installers will ensure we keep accelerating the pace of creating cleaner and more energy efficient buildings."

The funding will support three training courses which offer retrofit assessor training to PAS 2035 standards, insulation installation training to National Occupation Standards, and heat pump installation training in line with National Occupation and MCS standards.

The courses are to be offered from April next year and will build on the success of the first round of funding through the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training competition which invested £6m in almost 7,000 training opportunities.

The programme comes in response to long-standing warnings from across the green economy that skills shortages could hamper the roll out of clean technologies that are essential to meeting the UK's emissions goals.

The Construction Industry Training Board has estimated 12,000 workers will need to be trained every year through to 2025 to deliver on new green building standards and energy efficiency goals, while analysis from the Heat Pump Association has estimated over 30,000 additional heat pump installers will be needed by 2028 to meet government deployment targets.

The skills funding is the latest in a series of moves from the government to try and enhance the energy efficiency of the UK's building stock following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's announcement last month that the UK should cut energy demand 15 per cent by 2030. The government has promised £6.6bn of energy efficiency funding from 2025 and this week confirmed it is to provide £1bn to extend the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) grant scheme to more homes from next year.

However, campaigners and civil servants have warned the levels of investment and accompanying policy framework is still not ambitious enough to deliver on the new energy saving goal for 2030.