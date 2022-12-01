Ford secures £600m government-backed loan to rev up EV plans

The government and Ford have today announced a £600m loan guarantee deal to 'turbo-charge' the auto giant's plans to ramp up electric vehicle (EV) production at its UK factories.

The deal was delivered through UK Export Finance's (UKEF) Export Development Guarantee (EDG) scheme and builds on a previous £625m agreement that was brokered in 2020 and a £230m investment through the government's Automotive Transformation Fund.

Citibank Europe PLC was the sole coordinator and agent of the latest loan, which brought together six participant lenders who all have an equal share in the facility. The deal is worth £750m in total, of which £600m is guaranteed by UKEF.

The investment will enable the significant expansion of Ford's powertrain production lines at its sites in Halewood, Merseyside and Dunton, Essex.

"Our support for Ford is great news for jobs in Essex and Merseyside and British manufacturing as a whole," said International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch. "Ford is a major employer in the UK and the high-skilled jobs it provides help communities to thrive.

"We have consistently backed Ford as it makes its critical transition towards electrification. Boosting electric car production is key to our strategy to combat climate change and today's news demonstrates how our manufacturing industry, our exports and our economy will benefit from this transition."

Under the plans, Ford is to invest £125m to fund phase two of its EV powertrain manufacturing hub in Halewood, increasing its capacity from 250,000 units to 420,000 units per annum as a result of the UKEF support.

Meanwhile, the loan is also expected to help Ford's ability to deliver a range of services from its Dunton R&D facility where it is piloting new assembly lines for electrified components, and training and upskilling engineers and apprentices for the transition from internal combustion engines to battery EVs.

Tim Slatter, chairman of Ford UK, hailed the deal as an "all-important next step for Ford towards having nine EVs on sale within four years".

"Our UK workforce is playing a major role in Ford's all-electric future, demonstrated by Halewood's pivot to a new zero-emission powertrain, and Dunton E:PriME's innovation in finalising the production processes," he added.

The announcement comes after the government has faced growing criticism from parts of the auto industry, which have warned the UK risks losing ground to competitive markets unless more is done to attract investment in EV manufacturing and supply chains.

BMW recently announced it was switching manufacturing of its electric Mini to the continent, while high profile start ups such as electric van pioneer Arrival and battery manufacturer BritishVolt have run into financial difficulties, sparking questions over the government's support for the sector.