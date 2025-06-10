Study: Clean tech engineering and construction jobs to reach 42,000 by 2030

New study predicts surge in demand for engineering and construction jobs from renewables, carbon capture, and hydrogen sectors
The engineering and construction industry workforce (ECI) deployed across the renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) could grow to more than 42,000 employees over the next five years....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis