'We need to act now': Can COP15 bridge the nature finance chasm?

Latest figures from UN add to growing library of evidence that global financial system needs a major revamp if biodiversity and climate goals are to be met
UN environment summits are increasingly about money. Namely, which countries are responsible for mobilising 'green' finance, and under what terms, which nations qualify to be on the receiving end of this...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial