CBI: Businesses need more guidance to protect and restore the natural world

A large majority of UK businesses recognise they have a role to play in tackling nature loss and have plans in place to try and curb their impact on biodiversity. However, relatively few are translating this concern into significant new investment decisions and many biodiversity strategies are stymied over uncertainty around how best to proceed.

That is the conclusion of a new report from CBI Economics undertake in collaboration with the University of Exeter and based on a survey of 345 UK businesses.

The survey found the vast majority of business leaders believe firms do have a role to play in addressing their impact on nature with only 14 per cent stating that their businesses had no role in supporting nature beyond their legal and regulatory requirements.

Moreover, four out of five business leaders saw the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on biodiversity and nature as relevant to their company and clear majorities acknowledged their business had impacts on biodiversity through pollution, land-use change, and resource extraction.

Significantly, 62 per cent of firms said they now have plans in place to address their biodiversity impact, rising to 83 per cent among larger firms.

And there is evidence these strategies are a board-level concern, with 71 per cent of business leaders reporting that biodiversity and nature plans have been discussed by their board. Around half of respondents said they expected action on biodiversity to deliver reputational benefits, while 40 per cent said there was the potential to enhance resource efficiency and 35 per cent said such strategies could lead to new products and services.

However, the survey also revealed significant barriers to adoption of effective biodiversity strategies.

Just 18 per cent of business leaders said nature considerations had made a significant impact on investment decisions, while around a third said that biodiversity plans were hampered by the complexity of the issues and a lack of understanding, with 29 per cent bemoaning how a lack of guidance or best practice sharing inhibited the creation of plans.

The absence of economic incentives and government regulation around reporting were also seen as significant barriers to developing strategies to support biodiversity by around a quarter of respondents, with two out of five business leaders saying financial support from government could prove key in helping businesses strengthen their nature protection efforts. A similar share of business leaders believed government could support firms by providing more business guidance and best practice sharing.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at CBI, said it was clear biodiversity is "already firmly on the agenda in boardrooms across the country and will only attract greater attention in the years ahead".

She also predicted that efforts to enhance nature protection will deliver significant economic and commercial opportunities. "As ever more companies seek to understand their impact and dependency on nature, as well as learning how to better manage these risks, there will be huge opportunities for UK business to develop new products and services," she said. "This is especially true for consulting, technical services, engineering and resource management, or through developing new processes in agriculture and the circular economy."

However, she warned that "there is still a gap to be bridged between boardroom awareness and tangible action" that is largely the result of the sheer complexity of firms' interactions with nature, both locally and globally, through their supply chains.

The report comes ahead of the launch of the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal next week, where governments will come together to try and agree a new set of global nature protection targets and supporting policies.

A growing number of businesses, including a coalition of over 300 major firms, are calling on governments to use the Summit to deliver more robust rules governing corporate biodiversity risk reporting, as well as new mechanisms for mobilising investment in nature protection efforts globally.

Today's report also forms part of the University of Exeter's 'Renewing biodiversity through a people-in-nature approach' (RENEW) project with the National Trust and CBI, which is aiming to develop solutions for the renewal of biodiversity, including through the development of new tools and standards for embedding biodiversity renewal in finance and business activities.

The five-year programme, which has received £10m in funding from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), will work to re-shape understanding and action on biodiversity renewal, creating knowledge, and influencing national institutions, communities and individuals while engaging with businesses to enable better biodiversity decision-making.