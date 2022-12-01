Core Environmental Standard: WWF calls on government to deliver on green trade promises

WWF UK has today published a new report calling on the government to introduce legally-binding Core Environmental Standards to prevent environmentally damaging imports entering the UK food system and undercutting domestic producers.

The report argues that with the UK importing almost half the food it consumes there is currently no way of guaranteeing that imported food has been produced in line with robust environmental standards.

The move follows the signing of a number of trade deals in recent months, most notably with Australia, which prompted accusations the government is failing to impose environmental and animal welfare standards on imported goods that are equivalent to those imposed on domestic farmers.

Former Environment Secretary George Eustice went on record last month as describing the trade deal with Australia as "not actually a very good deal for the UK" that "gave away far too much for far too little in return". At the time Ministers were accused of diluting conditions in the deal on climate change and accepting relatively weak environmental and animal welfare standards in their desperation to get a deal finalised.

WWF's report - titled Setting the Standard: Advancing the Case for Core Environmental Standards for the UK - argues that such a scenario could be avoided with the adoption of Core Environmental Standards that would provide a framework for setting minimum environmental benchmarks for imports.

"Without these standards, UK trade agreements risk incentivising harmful environmental practices overseas by offering zero tariff, zero quota market access for food produced in ways which would be illegal in the UK," it states. "This risks increasing the UK's environmental footprint and delaying the transition to sustainable farming both at home and overseas, undermining UK farmers and the government's own policy efforts to transition to sustainable agriculture."

It added that such standards are particularly important given the international commitment at the recent COP27 Climate Summit to advance more sustainable farming practices in order to deliver a more robust global food system.

Angela Francis, Director of Policy Solutions at WWF-UK, said the government was failing to seize the green opportunities offered by Brexit. "The UK has the opportunity to use its new powers as an independent trading nation to align its trade and environmental objectives but, instead, it has opened up access to UK's lucrative food market to global environmental laggards, undermining those UK producers, who already doing the right thing for climate and nature," she said.

"The UK government could still fix this by setting national core standards, including environmental standards, for all foods sold here. That would show that the government is serious about delivering on its climate and nature promises, safeguarding the high standards UK farmers are already required to meet and UK consumers really value. Setting those standards would also ensure UK demand is supporting the shift to safer, more sustainable food production and cutting our impact on precious landscapes elsewhere in the world."

The report also cites a recent Which? study that found 84 per cent of consumers believe imported produce should meet the same environmental standards as set in the UK.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the Department for International Trade said: "The government is committed to a bold and ambitious approach to agricultural trade, that protects and advances the interests of UK farmers, food producers and consumers. Environmental considerations are central to this approach in line with our manifesto commitment that the UK's high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards will not be compromised by our international trade."

The government maintains its recent trade deals have delivered multiple environmental benefits, pointing to how the recent deal with New Zealand in particular feature a comprehensive environmental goods list that removes tariffs on products such as electric vehicles and wind turbine parts and reiterating that environmental and animal welfare standards are incorporated in new agreements.

But green campaigners and farming groups remain concerned that the standards included in new free trade agreements are less demanding than those imposed on domestic farmers.

In related news, a new report from the London School of Economics has today concluded that Brexit added almost £6bn to UK food bills in the two years through to the end of 2021, as trade barriers and red tape drove up the cost of imports from the EU.