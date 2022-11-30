Forget me not: The importance of COP15

The RSPB's Mark Varney sets out why the outcome of the upcoming biodiversity talks in Montreal matters for anyone with a stake in the UK food system
With the culmination of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh grabbing the media's attention this month, it is important to remember that climate change is not the only pressing environmental issue on the global agenda....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial