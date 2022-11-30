Study: UK has the feedstocks to meet 10 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel mandate

The UK has access to sufficient sustainable feedstocks to deliver on a proposed mandate for airlines to use at least 10 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030 before then scaling up the nascent industry further to help achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

That is the conclusion of a new report this week from the Sustainable Aviation group of industry players and consultancy ICF, which argues there are ample feedstocks of household, commercial, agricultural and forestry waste and waste industrial gases to meet projected demand from airlines for low carbon SAFs.

Critics of SAFs have warned that as it scales up the fledgling SAF industry could struggle to source sufficient feedstocks to turn into low carbon fuels, especially given any attempt to source imported feedstocks would face stiff competition as global demand from rises in response to SAF mandates and targets planned by the EU, US, Japan, Turkey, Canada, Australia, and others.

But the report argues that sufficient feedstocks are available domestically, as long as the government takes steps to ensure the SAF industry is incorporated into the economy-wide net zero strategy so that feedstocks are not diverted to other sectors at a scale that prevents the production of SAF.

The report also stresses that while SAF plants are planned that could meet around 50 per cent of demand under a 10 per cent SAF mandate scenario by 2030, policy support is required to deliver both the first wave of projects and additional production capacity that can be brought online later in the decade.

"Working in partnership with government we have seen significant strides taken towards delivering a UK SAF industry with the £165m Advanced Fuel Fund supporting first-of-a-kind plants, confirmation of a SAF mandate and a clear target within the Jet Zero Strategy for five UK SAF plants under construction by the middle of this decade," said Sustainable Aviation Chair Matt Gorman. "The UK is on the cusp of something special, with a SAF industry capable of supporting over 20,000 UK jobs and generating £3bn in GVA by 2035, helping aviation decarbonise and strengthening our fuel security. But we need the final pieces of the puzzle in place, with new SAF capacity built and delivering SAF this decade."

The 'final piece of the puzzle' the industry is seeking is some form of price support mechanism, similar to the Contracts for Difference (CfD) used in the renewables industry, which has been credited with driving down the cost of offshore wind power.

Heathrow Airport CEO, John Holland-Kaye, said such an approach would help deliver new SAF production plants while also serving to drive down costs over time as the industry matures. "UK aviation is committed to net zero and with the clock ticking, the faster we ramp up supply and use of sustainable aviation fuels, the quicker we can decarbonise," he said. "We've got 10 per cent SAF usage by 2030 in reach but the missing link is a price support mechanism. If government can act fast with policy support, we can foster investment in UK SAF, breathe life into a new British industry and help protect the benefits of flying for future generations."

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, warned that the UK is already "falling behind other countries" in the race to develop SAF capacity. "There is no prospect of domestic production before 2025 and without urgent collective action, UK airlines will be forced to explore supplies abroad in order to achieve the certainty of supply needed for 10 per cent SAF by 2030," he said. "The government needs to think about SAF the way it thinks about offshore wind, nuclear or hydrogen in order to support aviation energy transition, create energy independence, and promote sustainable jobs. With the right conditions to drive investment and production at scale, SAF represents the solution for medium and long-haul decarbonisation for decades to come."

Kevin Craven, CEO at ADS Group, stressed that SAFs provided the most viable route for curbing emissions from aviation in the medium term while next generation zero emission technologies are developed. "The aerospace industry is investing heavily in the next generation technologies needed to deliver net zero flight," he said. "To make the UK a leader in green aviation and maximise the jobs created here in the years ahead, the support of government to deliver infrastructure, manufacture sustainable fuels and develop revolutionary technologies like electric and hydrogen propulsion will play a vital role. Delivering large scale UK production of sustainable aviation fuels has the potential to both ensure aviation meets the interim target of cutting emissions by 15 per cent by 2030, and to create 20,000 jobs."

Responding to the new study, a Department for Transport spoeksperson said: "Our sustainable aviation fuel programme is one of the most comprehensive in the world and our £165m Advanced Fuel Fund is kickstarting its production in the UK by supporting investment."