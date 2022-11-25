Get Mooving: New partnership aims to boost access to London's EV charging network

EV fleet provider Moove has partnered with UK-based electric vehicle (EV) roaming network Paua to launch a new app and platform which will aim to provide access to a network of 6,600 EV charge points across London.

The new platform, called Moove Charge, will use Paua's technology to support Moove customers in their transition to EVs by providing a simple, all-in-one access solution to more than 6,600 different charge points across the city.

Moove, which is ride-hailing giant Uber's leading supply partner for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said it has designed the platform to help provide customers with both easy access to a range of public chargers and competitive rates for charging.

Whereas many fleets that use public charge points current have to pay monthly subscription fees to multiple charging network providers, Moove said the new approach would be able to offer the Moove Charge service at a reduced rate which could help save customers as much as £340 per annum, or 12 per cent of their annual EV charging cost.

The Nigeria-born company now operates across 13 markets globally and launched in London, the first of its European cities in August with a 100 per cent EV rent-to-buy model which provides fleet customers with access to brand new, zero-emission Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq vehicles with no upfront costs. Payments are then made through a flat weekly fee.

Moove said it recently raised £15m in debt financing and aims to scale to 10,000 EVs in London over the next three years.

The announcement of Moove and Paua's new partnership comes as the Evening Standard this week hosts its 'Plug It In' summit, which aims to showcase to Londoners ways in which they can make more electric transport choices.

Moove said the transition to EVs was one of the "biggest roadblocks" faced by businesses and countries as they look to deliver on their near term emissions goals, arguing that urgent action was needed to solve supply chain bottlenecks and improve access to charging infrastructure across the fast-expanding EV industry.

While Moove acknowledged that London does have a fast-growing network of EV charge points, it argued that these are operated by a fragmented market of different charge point operators (CPOs) and suppliers. Moove also highlighted the often cited complication that EV charging requires forward planning from drivers to both find charge points and account for charging time.

Moove said that this challenge was "even more pivotal" for ride-hailing drivers where any lost time could have an impact on their earning capacity. It argued that drivers need to be able to access a vast network of rapid and fast chargers, which is currently spread across 25 separate CPOs, all of which operate separate apps.

In addition, Moove criticised the fact that inadequate visibility of available charge points across different networks can often become a frustration among new adopters of EVs, adding that its new app has been designed specifically with these "pain points" in mind.

"Moove is an impact-led company committed to the electrification of mobility," said Charlotte Bailey, head of Europe at Moove. "Our mission is to empower mobility entrepreneurs on ride-sharing, e-logistics and last-mile delivery platforms to be more productive and successful, and to achieve financial security. Paula has been a fantastic partner in our mission to support our customers in their transition to EVs."

Niall Riddell, chief executive and co-founder at Paua, said the new app meant that "soon Londoners will be able to select electric driven forms of transport for all their journeys from micro-mobility, private hire, busses and even their personal car".

"Providing a universal charging solution to enable this removes another barrier to the adoption of electric vehicles," he added.

The news comes in the same week as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced plans to deliver 100 new ultra-rapid EV charge points across the capital, with all sites set to be operational by the end of next year.