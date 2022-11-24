Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

The government is set to launch a public information campaign to encourage people to save energy, following months of pleas from activists and business groups for Ministers to do more to encourage energy-saving measures.

According to reports in the Times, the government has drawn up plans for a "full-scale" public information campaign, fronted by ministers and celebrities and featuring broadcast adverts, social media messaging, and online advice. The campaign could have a budget of up to £25m, which would be considerably higher than the £15m budget that was previously floated when the short-lived Truss administration was weighing similar proposals.

The paper reported that Ministers were weighing three options for a public campaign, including a modest £5m campaign based on current energy saving advice and two wider ranging plans. The Times said that while no decision had been finalised the most ambitious campaign was the most likely to be approved.

The paper also reported that a fourth "crisis" option was being prepared to respond to the potential risk of blackouts this winter, which could see people sent direct text messages alongside frequent public appeals urging them to cut energy usage. Grid operators maintain blackouts are highly unlikely, but they have warned that restrictions on gas supplies could leave the UK vulnerable to energy shortages under certain circumstances.

Government modelling suggests basic energy saving measures could cut average annual energy bills by £420. For example, turning off the heating when properties are unoccupied can save £105 a year, while turning off devices left on stand by can save £55.

The campaign is also expected to encourage more households to embrace relatively low-cost energy efficiency measures such as loft insulation and smart radiator valves.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee yesterday Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said all households and businesses had a role to play in response to Russia's weaponization of energy supplies.

"For most people, we need you to play your part in reducing our energy dependency on what Putin chooses to do in Ukraine," he said. "That isn't just at a national level but that's for every household. We think that the £500 that we're offering to help people save next year, at current gas prices, if people do the 15 per cent, they could save that £500 themselves in the amount they pay in the years that follow. So we're trying to help people to help themselves. We're giving them a cushion this year and next. But we do need people to change their behaviour."

The comments mark a major shift in approach from the new government, after former Prime Minister Liz Truss rejected calls for an energy saving campaign arguing it would be seen as "nannying" and the previous Johnson administration failed to launch such a campaign over the summer, even as allies such as France and Germany debuted wide-ranging initiatives and advertising campaigns to encourage people to slash their energy use.

The news comes after Hunt last week announced a new goal for the UK to cut its energy demand 15 per cent by 2030 and confirmed £6bn of new funding for energy efficiency programmes would be made available from 2025.

The funding was welcomed by green groups, but campaigners also noted that the government was still yet to deliver on its manifesto promise to provide over £9bn of energy efficiency funding during this Parliament. Critics accused Hunt of talking up the importance of energy efficiency while providing no new funding or policy measures to help drive the adoption of energy saving measures and behaviours over the next two years.

Speaking yesterday, Hunt stressed that universal government support to help people cope with soaring energy bills would not remain in place indefinitely even if energy costs remain high for a sustained period.

"We will always be there to help poorer households, the way we do that will change," he said. "But for most people we need you to play your part in reducing our energy dependency. We are saying to people that in the end everyone is going to have to take responsibility for their energy bills and they're going to have to think about how they're going to reduce their energy consumption.

"Because it is a national mission to make sure that we can't be blackmailed by people like Putin when they do things that interrupt international energy supplies."

Last week, Hunt confirmed the Energy Price Guarantee that is currently capping domestic energy bills would extend beyond next April, but at a higher level of around £3,000 a year for the average household. The support scheme for businesses is set to end in April to be replaced by a package of more targeted support.

Today's new came as Ofgem confirmed that its price cap, which has been effectively superseded by the government's support package, would rise to £4,279 in January 2023. The increase mean the cost of the government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) scheme to the Treasury will increase further. Analyst firm Cornwall Insight yesterday predicted that based on current energy price projections the EPG is now set to cost the government £42bn over the 18 month life span of the scheme, up from £38bn a week ago.

"It's a confusing time for customers, with many already worrying about paying their energy bills," said Energy UK's director of advocacy, Dhara Vyas. "The Energy Price Guarantee is protecting people from the record price cap announced today, and there is no need to contact your supplier as a result of today's announcement.

"Energy UK and its members are working with government and the regulator on how to ensure people get the support they need when the current Energy Price Guarantee rate ends in April 2023. We will continue to work closely with industry, government and other business groups to ensure businesses are also well supported with rising energy bills."

The latest increase in energy bills and Hunt's warning that support is set to end in 18 months time will again spark calls for the government to deliver a more comprehensive plan to curb energy bills through a combination of more ambitious energy efficiency programmes and the faster roll out of low cost renewables projects, including onshore renewables projects currently blocked by the planning system.