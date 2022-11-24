'Hazardous to the environment': Campaigners call on government to ban disposable vapes

The government has today been urged to move early to tackle the worsening blight of disposable vapes, with campaigners warning single-use e-cigarettes are leading to a surge in electrical waste and increasing levels of litter.

In an open letter to the Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey and Health Secretary Steve Barclay, 18 environment and health groups, including Green Alliance, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Marine Conservation Society, and RSPCA, have called for a full ban on the sale of single-use e-cigarettes in order to stem their "rapidly escalating threat" to public health and the environment.

The move follows research from Material Focus earlier in the year that showed that at least 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week, equating to two vapes per second, enough to fill 22 football pitches per year.

The devices contain plastic, nicotine, and batteries and as such they are both "hazardous to the environment and wildlife when littered" and an unnecessary use of valuable resources given reusable vapes are widely available.

The ten tonnes of lithium discarded from disposable vapes each year is the same as needed for 1,200 electric vehicles, according to the analysis from Material Focus.

"We need to be moving towards durable and reusable products designed sustainably, not inventing new ways to cause harm to the wildlife and wasting valuable resources," said Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance. "Ministers must act swiftly to ban disposable vapes to protect young people and our environment from this new and entirely avoidable threat."

The campaigners also voiced concerns over the potential health impact of vaping, especially on young people. Dr Honey Smith, director and co-chair of the National Leads group of Greener Practice, said: "As a GP I see the effects of smoking every day of my working life. Whilst many GPs are happy to see short term vaping used as a route to giving up smoking, we don't know enough about vaping yet to determine how safe it is. There has been recent evidence that use of e-cigarettes is just as bad for the blood vessels as smoking cigarettes. Also, teenagers who vape are three to four times more likely to smoke cigarettes later in life."

The debate over the health impacts of vaping is on-going, but the resource and environmental impact of disposable vapes is incontestable. "Unfortunately our beach clean volunteers have started to see single use vapes littered on our beaches around the UK," said Chris Tuckett, director of programmes at Marine Conservation Society. "These products are made up of lots of different materials, which are rarely recycled, and pose a threat to marine life when littered. We must shift away from single use products, and therefore we fully support a ban on single use vapes."

There is a precedent for a full ban on disposable vapes given the government has moved to ban a series of disposable plastic products such as plastic cutlery, stirrers, and free bags.

However, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is one of the government's most vocal opponents of regulatory intervention, having previously argued against taxes and other measures that are designed to change purchasing decisions for environmental or health reasons.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for Defra said: "Ensuring that disposable vape pens and other electrical waste is properly disposed of and recycled will protect our environment now and for future generations, and we strongly encourage all consumers to dispose of electrical waste at local household recycling centres.

"Our landmark Environment Act gives the government new powers to support the move to a circular economy and to ensure products are as durable, repairable and recyclable as possible, to increase their lifespan and reduce the damaging impact that they can have on the environment."