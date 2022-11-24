Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

The government's plans to restrict solar farm development could see farmers miss out on up to £1bn of additional revenues over just a two year period, according to a new analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The think tank today published the results of new modelling that attempts to assess the impact of mooted government proposals to extend restrictions on solar farm development to cover 'sub-grade' agricultural land.

Currently, the government recommends that solar projects planned for higher quality agricultural land that is officially classed as Grade 1, 2, or 3a are blocked by the planning authorities. However, the short-lived Truss administration proposed that solar projects planned for lower grade land classified as Grade 3b should also be blocked, arguing that solar projects were undermining food production.

Renewable energy groups, environmental campaigners, and the wider energy industry argued such rules would have a chilling effect on solar development, given the vast majority of solar projects are located on Grade 3b land, while lower quality Grade 4 and 5 land tends to be in upland areas that are ill-suited for solar generation.

The industry warned the proposals would impact billions of pounds of planned investment, push up energy bills, undermine the UK's efforts to meet its climate goals, and have a negligible impact on food security, given solar projects can be co-located with livestock and the UK's pipeline of solar farms would cover a fraction of the land assigned for other non-food producing uses such as golf courses and biofuel production.

However, recent reports have indicated the new government led by Rishi Sunak is considering pursuing the same restrictions proposed by Truss. During the summer's leadership campaign Sunak expressed opposition to both onshore wind and solar development and upon taking office he appointed Truss' deputy Prime Minister, Therese Coffey, as Environment Secretary.

Today's report from the ECIU argues that if the government persists with the mooted crackdown on solar development it would deny farmers an opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs and diversify their revenue streams.

The report details how almost 80 per cent of England's farms do not have solar panels on site, but if they were able to replicate the energy cost savings and revenues enjoyed by those farms with solar projects in place they could enjoy a £1.1bn boost over two years, almost balancing out the increase in fertilizer costs they have faced in recent months as a result of soaring gas costs.

The report acknowledges that not all farmland is suitable for solar and high quality land should be preserved for food production. But it argues solar panels placed on roofs and on lower value agricultural land could help farmers generate additional revenues and contribute to UK energy security at a time when the sector is under intense financial pressure from rising fertilizer and energy costs and yields that have been impacted by drought conditions.

The report also notes that solar panels currently cover around 0.08 per cent of total land across the UK, or 0.1 per cent of UK farmland - an area equivalent to only half the size of the Isle of Wight.

"Renewables can also help farmers to reduce their reliance on gas and other high-carbon fuels, while producing their own energy and selling excess back to the grid," the report states. "In some places, glasshouses that grow fruit and vegetables could replace the use of natural gas with heat pumps that use waste heat or renewable electricity. However, while from 2014 to 2016 the percentage of farms with renewables leapt from 18 per cent to 29 per cent, it has since flatlined at around this level, reaching only 32 per cent in 2021."

Matt Williams, climate and land programme lead at the ECIU, said: "Farmers are being hit by a double whammy of rising energy costs due to the surge in the gas price, and record prices for synthetic fertilisers which are made using gas. On top of that many are losing income as crops fail due to extreme weather driven by climate change. Some are choosing to leave the industry altogether as a result."

The report came as ECIU also published the results of new polling that shows 60 per cent of people said they would "think less" of their local MP if they campaigned against the development of a local solar farm. Polling has also found that 80 per cent of people say they would support a solar farm being built in their area.

The high levels of public support for solar development stand in stark contrast to the fact just a third of MPs think more people in their constituency would support, rather than oppose, a new solar farm in the area, according to separate polling.

"MPs campaigning against solar farms might want to check that they are really reflecting the views of their constituents and not alienating them," said Williams.

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley and Ilkley, said there was a compelling case for allowing farmers to deploy renewables where appropriate to help them tackle soaring gas prices. "Having come from a farming background I know how much of a challenge unexpected extra costs can be," he said. "One of the best solutions is to have more renewables on farms. As long as care is taken to avoid land that's needed to produce food they can help cut bills, bring in extra income, and achieve net zero."

In related news, former Communities Secretary Simon Clarke yesterday announced he is to table an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would seek to revive the Truss administration's plan to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind farm development in England.

Speaking to the Times, Clarke said, "if we're going to have some anti-growth amendments on the bill we might as well have some pro-growth ones too" - a reference to a separate amendment from some of his Conservative colleagues to strip the bill of house building targets.

Current planning rules make it practically impossible to build onshore wind farms in England, despite the fact onshore wind provides the cheapest form of power and polling showing such developments are popular with the public.

The Truss administration had promised to make it easier to build new projects where they could command local community support, but Sunak quickly moved to reverse the policy arguing the government should stick to the previous manifesto which promised to retain the current restrictions.

Clarke's amendment proposes that the government should revise the National Planning Policy Framework within six months to allow both new onshore wind farms and the repowering of existing older wind farms.

The move could yet command significant support from both opposition parties and growing numbers of Conservative backbenchers who fear the government is not doing enough to tackle rising energy bills and drive growth across the UK.