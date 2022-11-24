Ending UK tax loopholes and subsidies for fossil fuels is a total no-brainer

clock • 4 min read
Credit: House of Commons
Image:

Credit: House of Commons

The government says it has a fiscal hole to fill yet continues to subsidise oil and gas through tax breaks and financial support to the tune of billions of pounds, writes Green Party MP Caroline Lucas

Last week's Autumn Statement made clear that our government has chosen to pursue devastating austerity cuts in the name of political ideology, not economic necessity. When we should have seen a major...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

24 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

24 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Palm oil buyers accused of failing to police zero-deforestation pledges

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan

23 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

COP27: 10 things businesses have learnt from the Sharm El Sheikh Summit

22 November 2022 • 20 min read

More on Taxation

Electric vehicles represent a $7tr market opportunity by 2030 alone, according to BNEF | Credit: iStock
Taxation

Fiscal green hole: Is the UK tax system fit for net zero purpose?

Treasury urgently needs to provide green tax roadmap that can boost investor certainty and enable net zero transition, Green Alliance report argues

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 November 2022 • 8 min read
'It seems odd to have taken this approach': Anger builds over Chancellor's clean energy tax raid
Taxation

'It seems odd to have taken this approach': Anger builds over Chancellor's clean energy tax raid

Industry groups fear windfall tax on clean energy generators and new taxes for electric vehicles could slow net zero transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 November 2022 • 9 min read
Oxfam: Tax super-rich to raise funds for climate-vulnerable nations
Taxation

Oxfam: Tax super-rich to raise funds for climate-vulnerable nations

Report highlights significant climate toll from the investment activity of 125 of the richest people in the world

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 November 2022 • 3 min read