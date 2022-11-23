'Feasible and desirable': Study concludes government's new energy demand targets can be met

The government is today being called on to significantly strengthen energy efficiency policies and take steps to reduce overall energy demand, in order to both tackle the current energy supply crunch and deliver on longer term net zero emissions goals.

These are the headline recommendations from a new report the Centre for research into Energy Demand Solutions' (CREDS), which was released this morning.

The report concludes that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's new target to cut UK energy demand 15 per cent by 2030 - which was confirmed in last week's Autumn Statement - is "feasible and desirable". But it argues that more ambitious targets should be applied to transport-related energy use as well, alongside long-term targets for energy use across the whole economy.

The new research suggests UK final energy use could be reduced by as much as half by 2050 while at the same time improving energy security, enhancing quality of life, and reducing the risks and costs associated with the roll out unproven technologies such as carbon removal projects.

CREDS stressed that reducing overall energy demand is a critical part of the zero-carbon transition and has suggested that energy use reductions could be achieved through a number of social changes, including but not limited to changes to the ways in which people travel, use consumer products, and heat our homes, as well as through the use of new energy efficiency technologies.

The new research also found energy demand reductions have the potential to improve quality of life by providing a multitude of co-benefits including warmer homes, healthier diets, accessible transport networks, more flexible spaces to work, and increased employment opportunities.

The analysis revealed that the transport sector has the highest potential for demand reduction through shifts to a more active travel and public transport use, which could also be combined to a move to electric vehicles.

"Increasingly people understand the need to move to a zero-carbon energy system," said Nick Eyre, director of CREDS. "Addressing the ways we use energy will allow us to do this, whilst also having more comfortable homes, less congested towns and cities, cleaner air, better diets and more competitive businesses. Reducing energy demand is critical to addressing immediate affordability concerns. But it is more than a short term fix, it is also a central part of our climate mitigation effort. The Government has a critical role to play in leading this change."

The report echoes numerous interventions from green groups in recent weeks in calling on the government to now deliver a more comprehensice and ambitious package of energy demand reduction policies.

Hunt was praised last week for introducing a new ambition for reducing UK energy demand and arguing that energy efficiency should be regarded on a equal footing with energy generation projects. But critics were quick to note that the Chancellor's promise of an additional £6bn of funding for energy efficiency programmes will not come into effect until 2025 and in the meantime the government is set to miss its target to provide over £9bn of funding during this Parliament. Moreover, Ministers have repeatedly failed to deliver a wider package of policies to help drive investment in energy efficiency measures.

The CREDs report said that regulation, financial incentives, citizen engagement, as well as direct investment in green infrastructure was all needed to create, enable, and sustain changes which that can curb energy demand across the economy.

Specifically, the report called for a renewed push to provide people with information on how to save energy and an overhaul of urban planning to encourage car-free living and improvements to public transport services, as well as support for upfront costs of electric vehicles (EVs).