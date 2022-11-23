Government launches new £1.5m carbon-cutting AI programme

The government has announced the launch of a new green artificial intelligence (AI) innovation programme and is inviting applicants to apply for funding for projects that can help enable emission reductions across the UK.

Dubbed the AI for Decarbonisation Programme and backed with £1.5m in funding, the new initiative from The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) forms part of the government's £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, and comprises two separate streams of grant funding which will be launched in two initial stages.

Stream 1, which BEIS said is worth up to £500,000, will be made available to co-fund a virtual centre of excellence for AI innovation and decarbonisation through to March 2025, while Stream 2, which BEIS said is worth up to £1m, will fund a range of innovation projects that advance the development of AI technologies that support decarbonisation.

Later in 2023, BEIS said it intends to make additional funding available to support priority areas in AI innovation which have been identified by the virtual centre of excellence as being critical for supporting the UK's transition to net zero emissions.

Science Minister George Freeman said that as one of the world's leading hubs for AI innovation, the UK is already experiencing the benefits the technology can bring to the economy and society. However, he added that there is "tremendous potential to do more" to harness AI to accelerate the net zero transition.

"The AI for Decarbonisation programme offers an exciting opportunity to leverage and develop the UK's outstanding expertise in the field," he said.

"Putting this rapidly-evolving technology into action will enable us to save energy costs for businesses and households, create high-value, skilled jobs, and kickstart millions of pounds of private investment while supporting our net zero targets."

BEIS said that one of the objectives of the programme was to stimulate further innovation in the UK AI sector by encouraging collaboration across the technology, energy, and industrial sectors.

The new programme has been based on ideas which were first developed in the National AI Strategy, which was published by BEIS in September last year and highlighted a number of ways in which AI is able to support the UK in meetings its decarbonisation targets.

Projects which have been specifically encouraged to bid for funding include those which use AI as a method to enable a faster transition to renewable energy, decarbonise industry by improving energy productivity and fuel switching, and decrease emissions in the agricultural sector.

BEIS stated that the new AI for Decarbonisation Programme is also expected to leverage private investment in AI and advance the consideration of ethics, bias, and equity issues in AI technologies that support decarbonisation applications.

The programme is open for applications from this week and is inviting submissions online. The programme closes for applications on 19 January 2022.