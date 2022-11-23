Waitrose to ditch gas boilers at 330 stores in heat pump switch

Supermarket Waitrose has announced plans to slash emissions and energy costs across its stores by ditching gas boilers and instead installing heat pump technology as it looks to accelerate its transition towards net zero emissions

Waitrose, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership, has a portfolio of more than 332 shops in the UK, including 65 'Little Waitrose' convenience shops. It announced this week that it is looking to replace the gas boilers which currently heat all its stores with lareg scale electric heat pumps, which work by extracting heat from the air outside and require less energy to run.

The retailer said it was looking to complete the wide-ranging programme by 2035, adding that it has already successfully installed five heat pumps in its stores and is planning on installing a further 10 next year.

In addition to saving costs across its estate, the retailer said the move is part of the John Lewis Partnerships' commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2035. The move should take a significant chunk out of the company's emissions given 100 per cent of the electricity it purchases already comes from zero carbon UK-based energy sources.

The retailer added that it is also committed to reducing its overall energy consumption by 25 per cent by 2028 and will be focusing on a number of energy efficiency projects over the coming years.

"No business is immune to rising energy costs," said Neil Coleman, operations manager energy and innovation for the John Lewis Partnership. "We've already set an ambitious plan to reduce our energy consumption and reach our goal of net zero emissions by 2035. With energy prices rising, we're accelerating this. We're focusing on heat recovery solutions and thermal efficiency to help lower general heating and cooling load of our buildings."

Other energy efficiency measures which the retailer plans to introduce include 'Air Door' technology, which reduces hot and cold air infiltration into a building, thereby reduces the need for refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning.

Waitrose said it is also looking to phase out the use of HFC-based refrigeration systems, switching instead to water-cooled systems and low Global Warming Potential refrigerants. It added that the upgrades make fridges up to 40 per cent more energy efficient.

In addition it is converting to LED lighting throughout all of its shops, which it said could reduce stores' electricity consumption by as much as 10 per cent.